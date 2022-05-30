Landlords in Ghana make a lot of money from their rental properties since a lot of people are always looking for a place to rent

For property owners with multiple rental apartments, it can be overwhelming to juggle between houses when they all need to be attended to

There are some effective strategies that landlords can employ to ensure that the stress associated with handling different properties is dealt with

Rental properties are good investments in Ghana which have a housing deficit of about 1.8 million units. As such, people with a lot of houses usually give some out for rent to make a good passive income. The challenge, however, is when landlords have to manage these multiple properties at different locations.

There are a few things to consider which will lighten the burden for landlords with multiple properties. YEN.com.gh outlines them below.

Employ a Property Management Service

Landlords who are stressed out by managing a lot of rental properties should consider engaging the services of property management services. They will take over the management of the house and ensure that everything runs safely with little input from the property owner. This will be done at a fee but will guarantee the landlord peace of mind.

Establish Good Relationships with Tenants

Property owners should establish good friendships with their tenants. This will ensure that the tenants take good care of the apartments and also stay there for long, minimizing high turnovers.

When tenants stay in a home for a long time, the landlord will not have to worry about fixing the place up for a new tenant or marketing the property to attract new people, all of which cost time and money.

Keep Properties in Good Conditions

It is important for landlords to keep their apartments in pristine conditions at all times. When properties are left unchecked for quite a long time, they begin to deteriorate. Small and easily repairable problems when left to linger could worsen and cost a lot of money to repair at a later time.

