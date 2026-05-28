Renowned Nigerian content creator, stand-up comedian, and digital actor Deacon Famous (Awesome Chidiebere) has officially transitioned into fatherhood

The internet personality, who is the biological son of legendary veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu, welcomed a bouncy baby boy with his gorgeous Ghanaian wife

In a spectacular double celebration broadcast, Mawusi shared that the child arrived precisely on her birthday, calling him her greatest life gift

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The vibrant beauty of cross-border celebrity marriages has birthed a joyful new chapter, sending a massive wave of celebration across the entertainment industries of both Nigeria and Ghana.

Nigerian content creator and actor Deacon Famous welcomes his first child with his Ghanaian wife, Mawusi, after one year of marriage. Image credit: Mawusifaith/Instagram

Source: UGC

Deacon Famous, who commands a huge digital following for his clean gospel-centric comedy and social commentary, has successfully expanded his household exactly one year after his highly publicised cross-cultural nuptials.

The beautiful revelation was made public by the new mother on her official Instagram page, where she shared an elite, heart-melting family portrait that instantly sent lifestyle bloggers into overdrive.

The visual layout featured the radiant couple seated closely together inside a custom home nursery, cradling their newborn bundle of joy.

Netizens and pop culture observers quickly locked onto the newborn's gender after noticing that both Deacon Famous and Mawusi were flawlessly dressed in matching, vibrant royal blue silk pyjamas, a classic cultural confirmation that the couple has officially welcomed a baby boy.

Mawusi could not hide her profound spiritual gratitude, captioning the historic birthday portraits with deep praise:

"EL-ROI gave me the absolute best birthday gift in 2026, and I am forever grateful 🙌," the new mother wrote.

"Cheers 180°C to a magnificent new chapter of motherhood. Our joy is indeed full. 💃💃💃 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! ❤️"

The Instagram post below shows Deacon Famous’ wife announcing the birth of their child to the world.

Source: YEN.com.gh