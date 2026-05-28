Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu’s son, Deacon Famous, welcomes baby with Ghanaian wife Mawusi
- Renowned Nigerian content creator, stand-up comedian, and digital actor Deacon Famous (Awesome Chidiebere) has officially transitioned into fatherhood
- The internet personality, who is the biological son of legendary veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu, welcomed a bouncy baby boy with his gorgeous Ghanaian wife
- In a spectacular double celebration broadcast, Mawusi shared that the child arrived precisely on her birthday, calling him her greatest life gift
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
The vibrant beauty of cross-border celebrity marriages has birthed a joyful new chapter, sending a massive wave of celebration across the entertainment industries of both Nigeria and Ghana.
Deacon Famous, who commands a huge digital following for his clean gospel-centric comedy and social commentary, has successfully expanded his household exactly one year after his highly publicised cross-cultural nuptials.
The beautiful revelation was made public by the new mother on her official Instagram page, where she shared an elite, heart-melting family portrait that instantly sent lifestyle bloggers into overdrive.
Alhaji Black Sherif sparks massive trend with intricate Tuareg “Alasho” face veil on Eid day with family
The visual layout featured the radiant couple seated closely together inside a custom home nursery, cradling their newborn bundle of joy.
Netizens and pop culture observers quickly locked onto the newborn's gender after noticing that both Deacon Famous and Mawusi were flawlessly dressed in matching, vibrant royal blue silk pyjamas, a classic cultural confirmation that the couple has officially welcomed a baby boy.
Mawusi could not hide her profound spiritual gratitude, captioning the historic birthday portraits with deep praise:
"EL-ROI gave me the absolute best birthday gift in 2026, and I am forever grateful 🙌," the new mother wrote.
"Cheers 180°C to a magnificent new chapter of motherhood. Our joy is indeed full. 💃💃💃 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! ❤️"
The Instagram post below shows Deacon Famous’ wife announcing the birth of their child to the world.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh