The radio and TV stations of NPP Ashanti Region Chair , Chairman Wontumi , have been accused of GH¢300,000 power theft

, , Apart from the indebtedness, the popular politician's media houses have been accused of illegal power connection

But the General Manager of the media company Kofi Agyei has said there are ongoing efforts to clear all the debts owed ECG

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Radio and TV stations belonging to Ashanti Region Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, have been allegedly caught in GH¢300,000 power theft.

Chairman Wontumi sitting at the studio of his radio station. Source: Facebook/@omgvoice

Source: Facebook

Accra-based Starr FM reported on Thursday, June 2, 2022, that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) found out about the illegal connection after a surprise visit to the radio stations and other businesses in the Kumasi metropolis.

According to the report, General Manager of Wontumi Communications Limited Kofi Agyei confirmed that the ECG detected the illegal connection but said the meter had been tampered with before the company bought it.

He further said the faulty meter has been replaced by the ECG.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

”Unfortunately, I don’t have the bill off-head, they earlier gave us about GH¢300,000 bill to pay then they later reduced it to over GH¢100,000. I’m surprised this issue has entered into the media,” Starr FM quoted Mr Agyei, known popularly as ‘Away Bus’.

He disclosed that the media company has taken firm steps to clear the power debt.

“It will surprise you to notice that ECG has commenced collection of the debt. The first power we bought from ECG since the issue began the system deducted 40% of the money to recover the debt. This means we have started the payment process so why do you take us to the media?

“Me as the business manager for the media house, I’m not a technical person so I don’t even know a tempered meter so we were just doing our work. None of my technical personnel also did that until this issue came up. We are yet to inform Chairman Wontumi, the owner of the station, for us to resolve the issue with ECG you know he was very busy with his campaign activities,” Mr Agyei told Starr FM.

ECG threatens to cut power to finance ministry, other state agencies over huge debts

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that the ECG has been aggressively pursuing institutions indebted to it. The operation to retrieve debts has taken the power distribution company to the Ministry of Finance and a number of government agencies.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is also on the list for the impending power disconnection by the utility company.

ECG told Joy News on Monday, March 14, 2022, that Finance Ministry and EOCO alone owe a staggering GH¢421,038.02.

Source: YEN.com.gh