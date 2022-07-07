A cabinet minister has appealed to worker unions threatening to go on strike over government's decision to seek IMF bail out to be patient

Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul said the agitations on the labour front was unfortunate because the government has always dealt with them in good faith

Already four teacher unions have gone on strike over cost of living allowance and other unions have vowed to embark on a similar action over fears IMF conditionalities would affect them

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The ongoing strike by teachers and threats of similar action by other worker unions following Ghana’s decision to seek an IMF bail out has compelled Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul to make a passionate plea.

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul. Source: Facebook/@joy997fm

Source: UGC

Worker unions fear a deal with the International Monetary Fund would translate into a cut in their salaries and a cut back on conditions of service they fought hard for.

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Dominic Nitiwul said the simmering tensions on the labour front were unfortunate and unnecessary during a Joy News programme.

“If government has all the means they will give it to you. This government has shown very good faith to everybody that if they have the means they will do it,” he appealed during an interview on Joy News.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He said the Nana Akufo-Addo administration has never disrespected workers and has always negotiated workers’ demands in good faith.

“I plead with them that they should give the government the opportunity to negotiate with them in good faith,” he stressed.

Labour unions, notably the Trades Union Congress (TUC), have said they are worried that the decision by the government to seek financial support from the IMF may hurt workers.

According to the TUC, previous IMF deals with Ghana have only worsened the country’s growth.

Cost of Living Allowance: Four teacher unions declare a nationwide strike from July 4

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that four teacher unions in Ghana have declared a nationwide strike from Monday, July 4, 2022, to push the government to pay Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

The Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), have called on the government to pay their members 20% of their basic salary as allowance.

“We can no longer bear the hardship,” the teacher unions said in a joint statement. They cite gaping inequality in the salaries of public sector workers as demotivating.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh