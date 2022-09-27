An Accra Circuit Court has again denied the bail application of notorious illegal miner Aisha Huang and her three accomplices

The presiding judge, in his ruling, said the offences brought against the four were serious hence his decision to refuse their application

The judge also called on members of the judiciary to take a strong stance on the illegal mining menace which is destroying the country's water bodies

Notorious galamsey Queen Aisha Huang and her three accomplices have again been remanded into police custody for the next two weeks.

Ms Huang and the three others are accused of engaging in illegal mining and selling minerals without a license.

Aisha Huang and one of her accomplices after the court refused them bail Image Credit: @joy997fm

When the case was called before the Court today, September 27, 2022, the Accra Circuit Court 9, presided over by His Honour Justice Samuel Bright Acquah, refused a bail application by the accused's lawyers.

Continuous Detention Of Aisha Huang, Three Others Is Sending Wrong Signals To The International Community - Effah Dartey

Lead counsel, Captain Rtd. Nkrabea Effah Dartey, in his argument before the Court earlier, said the continuous detention of the accused persons, who are all Chinese nationals, is sending wrong signals to the international community.

He called on the Court not to avert its mind to happenings outside the courtroom and grant the bail application since an impression is being created that foreign nationals will not find justice before the courts of Ghana.

Suspected Chinese Illegal Miners Are Not Being Treated Differently - Prosecution

In opposing the application, the prosecution disagreed with that position and said the accused persons were not being treated differently. The prosecution also argued that foreign nationals in the country were bound by the law's provisions as much as any Ghanaian citizen would be bound.

After listening to the arguments, the judge remanded the four in police custody to reappear on October 12, 2022.

Justice Acquah, in his ruling, said he took a serious view of the offences levelled against the accused persons and highlighted the devastating effects of illegal mining on the country's water bodies and environment.

"We the humans are complaining, the animals in the forest are suffering, it's very sad. If we should allow this to go on, Ghana Water says they will soon shut down their machines. We will have to import water to drink?"

"….If I grant bail, and tomorrow the case is called and she can't be found. What happens? The motion for bail is refused," he stated.

Let's Take A Strong Stance Against Galamsey In Ghana - Circuit Court Judge To Judiciary

The judge also called on his colleagues in the judiciary to take a strong stance on illegal mining-related offences.

Aisha Huang and the three others have pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

Despite being repatriated back to her country in 2018, the Chinese national found her way back into the country and continued to engage in the galamsey business till she was re-arrested together with her accomplices a few weeks ago.

She was subsequently hauled before the courts on September 14, which remanded the accused persons to police custody to reappear today.

The judge's refusal to grant the second bail request has led lead counsel Effah Dartey to seethe with rage and insist the state is not being fair to the suspected Chinese illegal miners.

