Nana Akufo-Addo's approval rating keeps sinking over the country's economic hardship

Dr Richard Amoako Baah has said anytime President Akufo-Addo remains president the country comes a little bit closer to its peril

He wants the current constitution changed and a new one written to limit the powers of the Executive, which he blames for the current challenge the nation is facing

Renowned political scientist affiliated with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Richard Amoako Baah, has said president Nana Akufo-Addo is plunging Ghana into peril.

Dr Richard Amoako Baah and President Akufo-Addo. Source: UGC/BBC, Modern Ghana

According to the former lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) the president is the cause of the difficulties in his government because he failed to listen to good counsel.

“We set our system up to fail. Everything is at the pleasure of the President. So if we are not lucky and he is incapable as we’ve seen in this government this is what is going to happen.

“You advise him, but he doesn’t listen so there is nothing for you to do but to keep quiet and watch him. I supported him wholeheartedly now I have seen the result and I can’t say otherwise,” Dr Amoako Baah told Joy News.

The respected political scientist said part of the problem with the current government has been caused by the 1992 Constitution, which he describes as broken.

"We need to write a new constitution, this one cannot be amended, it is broken. Write it with inbuilt checks and balances. Take some powers away from a particular arm of government,” he stressed.

However, Dr Amoako made a bleak pronouncement about Akufo-Addo administration:

"Every single day this man remains the President, the country is in peril."

His comments about Nana Akufo-Addo and his administration are coming at a time many analysts have also criticised the current government for poorly managing the country despite coming to power with a lot of hope.

Akufo-Addo’s Reign Has Been Very Terrible For Ghana’s Economy – Prof Hanke

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that US-based economist Professor Steve Hanke has said during president Nana Akufo-Addo’s reign, Ghana’s economy has failed.

The John Hopkins University scholar tweeted that Ghana’s inflation ranked among the world's top ten.

“Ghana is in 7th place in this week's inflation table. On Sep 22, I measured Ghana's #inflation at a stunning 83%/yr -- over 2x the official inflation rate of 34%/yr. During Pres. Akufo-Addo's reign, #Ghana's economy has gone down the tubes,” he tweeted.

Source: YEN.com.gh