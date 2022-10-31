Bagged tap water which was ditched by Ghanaians over health concerns, has returned to the market

Videos circulating on social media show some Ghanaians happily buying the bagged tap water and consuming it on the spot

The return of the bagged pipe water has been attributed to astronomical increases in the price of the extra-filtered sachet water

The once-popular bagged pipe water seems to be making a return to the Ghanaian market due to increases in the prices of extra-filtered sachet water.

Known commonly as “panyin de panyin”, which translates directly as “the old one will always be the old one”, vendors bag and chill tap water in special polythene bags to sell on the market.

Before they went out of the system over health and food safety concerns, these bagged pipe water packs sold cheaper than sachet water.

Video shows bagged pipe water is back on the market.

Source: UGC

However, with the astronomical increases in sachet water over the increasing cost of production videos circulating on social media shows “panyin de panyin” is back.

A video circulating on social media shows some Ghanaians excitedly buying the bagged pipe water and drinking it on the spot.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous report that the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) has issued a statement that from Monday, October 31, 2022, iced sachet water will be retailed at 60 pesewas.

The association said the price increases have been triggered by the high cost of production as prices of petroleum products rise sharply to drive up inflation and the cedi's depreciation against the dollar.

Also, iced 500ml bottled water would be retailed at GH¢2.50 and iced 750ml bottled water or medium size, be retailed at GH¢3.50; iced bottled water 1.5L be retailed at GH¢5.00.

The statement also explained that a bag of sachet water (500mlx 30 sachets) will now sell at GH¢10.00 from the retail trucks as ex truck price.

The statement further clarified that the retail price of a bag of sachet water and packs of bottled water from mini shops will be determined by their retail associations, using other determinants such as rent and overheads that feeds into the final retail price.

