Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada released figures showing 175 foreign World Cup visitors submitted asylum applications

Ghana recorded 25 asylum claims, tying with China for the highest number among all nationalities listed

Canadian authorities confirmed the figures covered only those who identified the FIFA World Cup in their temporary residence applications

Twenty-five Ghanaians who entered Canada on temporary residence permits linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup have since filed asylum claims, according to data released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The Ghanaian applications form part of a broader total of 175 asylum claims filed by foreign nationals who received temporary residence approval connected to the tournament, which Canada, the US and Mexico jointly hosted.

IRCC confirmed that 26,111 individuals received approved temporary residence permits after indicating travel purposes tied to the World Cup.

As of 20 July 2026, 175 of those individuals had subsequently lodged asylum applications.

"Of the 26,111 individuals with prior FIFA-related approved temporary residence applications, 175 people later submitted asylum claims," the department said in a statement reported by The Globe and Mail.

The Globe and Mail reported that Ghana and China each recorded 25 applications, making them the countries with the highest number of claims in the dataset. Egypt and Colombia followed with 15 claims apiece, while Senegal, Bangladesh and Nigeria each recorded 10.

Ecuador, Burundi, Nepal and Pakistan each accounted for five applications.

IRCC noted that the figures reflect only those applicants who specifically cited "FIFA World Cup 26" in their temporary residence documentation, meaning the actual number of asylum seekers who entered during the tournament period could be higher.

Canadian authorities did not specify how many of the claimants were footballers, team officials, support staff or general spectators who attended matches.

Such asylum applications following major international sporting events are not without precedent.

After the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, approximately 200 Ghanaians applied for asylum, citing religious persecution. The Government of Ghana at the time dismissed those claims as baseless.

Source: YEN.com.gh