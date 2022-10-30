A Ghanaian TikToker shared a video on social media showing how much money she got in cedis when she changed $200 at the forex bureau

In the video, she showed herself holding two dollar notes and walking out of the forex bureau with an envelope full of the local currency

Several netizens were in disbelief and lamented the current economic crisis and cedi depreciation happening in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A TikTok user @tee_de_bombshell threw social media into a frenzy when she showed the bundle of cedi notes she got at the forex bureau in exchange for $200. In the footage, she captured herself holding two dollar notes, equal to $200 and walked away from the bureau holding a protruding envelope full of cedi notes.

tee_de-bombshell shows the cedis she got when she changed $200. Photo credit: @tee_de-bombshell

Source: UGC

Earlier this month, Bloomberg listed the Ghana cedi as the worst-performing currency in the world. Several netizens took the opportunity to lament the nation's cedi depreciation and called on the authorities to act fast before the cedi lost more value.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh samples some comments from the video below.

Amy jokingly remarked:

You should have changed it to naira it’s bag you will carry out

CertifiedLoverBoy said:

Relax, it’s 20 cedi notes, that’s why . You should have collected 200 cedis notes. It will be like 10 pieces in your hand

Nady❤️❤️ added:

But you see this 200gh you are holding when you enter town all will finish

The critic opined:

What's shocking is that the money won't last a day because of worldwide inflation

I♡tiddies jokingly added:

Naira will buy you a house

Many React As Wode Maya Shares How Much A Content Creator Made In One Month

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Wode Maya shared on social media the amount of money a content creator made in a month. Wode Maya, Ghana's top YouTuber, has sparked many online discussions among readers by disclosing the monthly earnings YouTube content creators can potentially make. Wode Maya disclosed that a YouTuber earned about Ghc2,813,319 in a single month. He urged people to support and see content producers as serious people whose work is equally vital.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh