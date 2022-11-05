A 72-year-old woman who joined the Kumepreko Reloaded Demonstration has been seen in an emotional video

The aged woman joined protesters to seek for the removal of the current president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

She wept her heart out in the video, an indication that her words were far beyond the level of expression

An emotional video has been captured at the Kumepreko Reloaded Demonstration, showing a 72-year-old woman wailing in the open on the street.

The aged woman whose reaction showed that her words were inexplicable was visibly pained at how the country has kept getting harder over the last few months and years.

Why the 72-year-old joined the Kumepreko demonstration

She understandably joined the demonstration in order to have her voice heard as part of the calls of the demonstrators for the president, Nana Akufo-Addo, to leave his post.

72-year-old woman crying during Kumepreko reloaded Photo credit: @tv3_ghana

The video was trailed by tons of comments after it was shared on the verified handle of @TV3_Ghana.

@Gen_Buhari_ replying to @tv3_ghana said:

I know her, the caption should be 72 year Old @OfficialNDCGh. Woman Organiser for Ga East calls for Nana Addo to step down immediately.

@KwekuPrince15 indicated:

Change, when denied or too long delayed, violence wiĺ break out here and there. Not that men planned or willed it, but their accumulated grievances will erupt with volcanic fury.~osagyefo. Mr.President, help us so we can help you.

@QwesyMinge mentioned:

If Mahama No resign when there was no crisis but we stayed in Dumsor for 7 years aaaa make you leave the president alone…..

Watch the video below

