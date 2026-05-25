Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi has disclosed the special ritual he never skips before stepping onto the pitch for every match

The 29-year-old goalkeeper is coming off an impressive campaign after helping FC St Gallen lift the Swiss Cup

Ati Zigi is now expected to earn a place in Ghana’s 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the Black Stars prepare for the global tournament.

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Lawrence Ati Zigi has disclosed the personal routine he never skips before stepping onto the pitch, as the Black Stars continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The St Gallen shot-stopper disclosed in a recent interview in Switzerland that prayer remains a key part of his matchday preparation, describing it as a ritual he performs before every game.

Lawrence Ati Zigi: What Black Stars Goalkeeper Does Before Every Match Emerges

Source: Getty Images

Ati Zigi opens up on his matchday ritual

“Yes, I [have a ritual] I [pray] before every match. I always pray before every game.”

Ati Zigi’s revelation hardly comes as a surprise, especially in a football culture where spirituality and faith often play a huge role in players’ lives.

Watch Ati Zigi's revelation, as shared on X:

Across Ghanaian football, many stars openly lean on religion before matches.

Mohammed Kudus, a devoted Muslim, is frequently seen with his prayer mat during club and national team assignments, while Antoine Semenyo has also publicly spoken about his Christian faith.

Before his move to Manchester City, videos of Semenyo’s baptism circulated widely on social media.

Watch Semenyo's baptism, as shared on X:

Again, during his time at AFC Bournemouth, the forward was also spotted praying alongside his pastor before matches.

Hence, Ati Zigi’s comments therefore reinforce how deeply spirituality remains woven into the everyday lives of many Ghanaian footballers.

Interestingly, the 29-year-old also admitted he could have pursued a different sporting path altogether, sharing that rugby nearly became his profession before football eventually won his heart.

Ati Zigi's 2025/26 performance under review

Away from the spiritual side of his career, Ati Zigi is enjoying one of the strongest periods of his professional journey.

The goalkeeper played a major role in FC St Gallen finishing runners-up in the Swiss Super League during the 2025/26 campaign.

He also helped the club secure the Swiss Super Cup title, adding another memorable chapter to the team’s history.

Founded in 1879, St Gallen remains one of the oldest clubs in continental Europe, making the recent success even more significant for supporters.

The achievement also secured a place in the Europa League qualifiers for next season.

Lawrence Ati Zigi: What Black Stars Goalkeeper Does Before Every Match Emerges

Source: Twitter

Ati Zigi to become Ghana's No.1 at WC

Ati Zigi is expected to join the Black Stars camp in Wales as Ghana steps up preparations for the World Cup.

His impressive club form, coupled with Benjamin Asare’s difficult outing against Mexico, has pushed him firmly back into contention for the starting role.

Asare had overtaken Ati Zigi during the qualification campaign and held onto the position from matchday four onwards.

However, after Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico, debate over the goalkeeping spot has intensified once again.

With the Mundial edging closer, the battle to become Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper could yet take another twist.

When will Ghana announce WC squad?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the date for Ghana’s official squad announcement for the 2026 FIFA World Cup had been confirmed.

According to GFA boss Kurt Okraku, head coach Carlos Queiroz will name the final squad on June 1.

Source: YEN.com.gh