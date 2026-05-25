Three people have been killed in a shooting incident linked to a chieftaincy dispute in Funsi, with police arresting 34 suspects

The victims were identified as Fufulu Nandug, Yussif Samahan and Amadu Lukman, whose bodies were recovered during police operations

Security has been intensified in the area as authorities investigate the violence and urge residents to remain calm and cooperate

Three people have been confirmed dead following a shooting incident in Funsi in the Wa East District of the Upper West Region, with police arresting 34 suspects in connection with the violence.

The incident, which occurred on the night of May 22, 2026, is believed to be linked to a long-standing chieftaincy dispute in the area.

Three dead, 34 arrested in a deadly chieftaincy dispute at Funsi. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the officers were dispatched after receiving reports of gunfire in the Gbelonosi section of Funsi, where two individuals had allegedly been shot dead.

Upon arrival, they found the bodies of 37-year-old Fufulu Nandug and 22-year-old Yussif Samahan.

A third victim, 20-year-old Amadu Lukman, was later discovered during follow-up operations in the community.

Security reinforced as Funsi tensions rise

The Upper West Regional Police Commander, Francis Yiribaare, led a reinforcement team to the area to support investigations and strengthen security amid rising tensions.

The deployment forms part of broader efforts to restore calm and prevent further clashes.

Police also retrieved several items believed to be connected to the disturbances. These included a shotgun, bows and arrows, gunpowder, spent cartridges, talisman-embedded smocks, and a medallion said to be linked to tensions between rival gates in the community.

Authorities confirmed that all suspects, along with the retrieved exhibits, have been transported to Wa to assist with ongoing investigations and possible prosecution.

Police urge calm and cooperation

The Police Administration extended condolences to the bereaved families and assured the public that all persons found culpable in the disturbances would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Residents and stakeholders in Funsi have been urged to remain calm, avoid reprisals, and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information to aid investigations.

Police added that intensified patrols and additional security deployments have been put in place to maintain peace and prevent further violence.

Atebubu Queen Mother murder report challenged

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the investigation into the killing of Abambahemaa Nana Serwaa Gyan Kuma had sparked fresh controversy.

The chief, Nana Owusu Sankofi II, strongly denied the allegations, with his family and supporters challenging claims of confession.

While the police insisted it made significant breakthroughs, growing public concern and disputed evidence have intensified calls for transparency.

Source: YEN.com.gh