Akuapem Poloo reacted to the death of Beverly Afaglo, as she shared her last encounter with her before she passed away

The public figure detailed a chat she had with Beverly and a promise she made to collaborate with her on her next movie project

Akuapem Poloo's message has stirred emotions on social media, with heartbreaking fans sharing their mixed reactions

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Rosemond Alade Brown, widely known as Akuapem Poloo, has broken down over the death of Beverly Afaglo.

Akuapem Poloo mourns Beverly Afaglo as she shares her last chat and promise before her tragic death. Image credit: Akuapem Poloo, Beverly Afaglo

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, May 24, 2026, the Ghana movie and entertainment industry as a whole was thrown into a heartbreaking moment after their very own Beverly was announced dead.

The sad news was shared by her husband, Choirmaster of ‘Praye’ fame. Reports have indicated that she passed on on Saturday, May 23, 2026, after battling cancer for two years.

According to her manager, Abas Iddrisu, she died at the Tema Maritime Hospital around 11:45 pm.

The internet has since been flooded with tributes and condolence messages from his loved ones and fans, of which Akuapem Poloo has reacted.

Akuapem Poloo mourns Beverly Afaglo

Akuapem Poloo has touched the hearts of many online after she shared her last conversation with the late Beverly Afaglo.

According to the chat, the actress appreciated Poloo for supporting her previous project and even promised that they would work together again soon.

“Please share your number. We will work soon,” Beverly reportedly wrote.

Sadly, the opportunity can not come to pass as death has separated them before their next collaboration.

With a heavy heart, Akuapem Poloo wrote:

"🥺So it’s true my sis is gone, the opportunity to work with her on her next project didn’t come to pass, oh death 🤦‍♀️🥺💔 @beverly_afaglo so sorry I didn’t know you were fighting a heavy, strong Battle 🙆‍♀️ RIP sis 🙏☹️😡😭😰."

The emotional screenshot has left many social media users in tears, with fans reflecting on how unpredictable life can be.

What was meant to be a future success story has now become a painful memory.

The Instagram post of Akuapem Poloo is below:

Reactions to Akuapem Poloo's chat with Beverly

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Akuapem Poloo shared her last chat with Beverly Afaglo before her death.

Jarbrella wrote:

"Aww awiase b3n kora nie😢😢😢😢😢."

Gaisey wrote:

"Rest well, Bev, you will be deeply missed ❤🙏🏽💐."

Jessica wrote:

"Aww, God, the opportunity is gone just like that. May her soul rest in peace."

Kayla wrote:

"It is well."

An Instagram video of Beverly Afaglo opening up about her fear of dying from cancer:

Throwback video of Beverly Afaglo speaking about her fear of dying from cancer resurfaces. Image credit: Beverly Afaglo

Source: Instagram

Beverly Afaglo expresses fear dying from cancer

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Beverly Afaglo in a resurfaced interview, originally granted to Joy News during an awareness campaign, did not hold back about the silent threat looming over her household concerning cancer.

She detailed how her beloved father and her sister had both been tragically snatched away by the disease, a devastating reality that left her deeply aware of her own genetic makeup.

Many observers noted that her decision to rock a clean, low haircut in recent times, which fans initially celebrated as a bold fashion statement, now carries a poignant weight, leading many to believe she was gracefully navigating treatment away from public pity and media intrusion.

Source: YEN.com.gh