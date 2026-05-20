A soldier died after an explosion during a counter-terrorism training exercise in the Upper East Region

The army released the identity of the soldier who died in the incident during the closing ceremony of the operation

The Ghana Armed Forces concluded Exercise Storm Shield, which was aimed at enhancing troop readiness against terrorism

A soldier has died during a counter-terrorism training exercise in the Upper East Region after an explosion.

The incident was reported on May 20 at Binduri during Exercise Storm Shield.

A soldier is the sole fatality of an explosion during a counter-terrorism training exercise in the Upper East Region. Credit: Ghana Armed Forces

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that the deceased, identified as Private Adotey, a Physical Training Instructor with the 6 Infantry Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces, reportedly died while attempting to rescue fellow officers at the scene of the incident.

The Ghana Armed Forces has since concluded the 10-day Exercise Storm Shield, which was conducted across Bawku, Pusiga and Binduri to enhance troops’ preparedness in countering terrorism and violent extremism.

It has been sharing updates from the operation on Facebook.

The development was disclosed at the closing ceremony held at the 11 Mechanised Battalion in Bazua by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu.

The exercise formed part of ongoing efforts to strengthen national security and equip personnel with the skills and mindset required to respond to emerging security threats.

Recent soldier deaths in Ghana

In April, a young soldier identified as Abdul-Rahman Suhuyini reportedly died following a tragic motorcycle crash on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

He was reportedly stationed at the 10th Mechanised Battalion in Wa.

Tributes have poured in for him online, which suggest that he played amateur football before enlisting in the armed forces. He was also an old student of Yendi Senior High School.

Late in 2025, a military officer with the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat died after his team’s vehicle was involved in an accident at Obuasi.

Four other soldiers are in a critical condition and have been referred to the Anglogold Obuasi Hospital for treatment.

A military officer with the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat dies after a road crash.

Source: Facebook

The Ministry of Lands, in a statement, said the accident occurred while the team was heading to Obuasi after an operation at a concession in Anyankyerim.

Slain soldier laid to rest

In 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that the soldier, Imoro Sherrif, who was fatally stabbed in Taifa, an Ashaiman neighbourhood, was buried on March 23.

The 37 Military Hospital in Accra prepared the body for burial. Sherif Imoro had been attending a military course in Accra for the past three weeks, and every Friday, he travels to Ashaiman to see his parents.

He was buried in the cemetery at Burma Camp.

Source: YEN.com.gh