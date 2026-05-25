Prophet Eric Boahen Uche sparked social media backlash after addressing his prophecy about the death of Beverly Afaglo

The wife of veteran musician Choirmaster of Praye fame reportedly died on May 23, 2026, after a battle with cancer

Ghanaians slammed Prophet Uche online for seemingly using the late actress's death to validate himself, with many questioning why he could not prevent it

Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, has sparked social media backlash after addressing Beverly Afaglo’s death following his ‘fulfilled prophecy’.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche reacts after his prophecy about Beverly Afaglo's death appears to be fullfilled. Image credit: ProphetEricBoahenUche, @beverly_afaglo/Instagram

Source: Facebook

The popular Ghanaian actress reportedly died on Saturday, May 23, 2026, after a tough battle with cancer.

Her death was confirmed by her husband, veteran musician Eugene Baah, popularly known as Choirmaster, in a post shared to Instagram on Sunday, May 24.

“My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife, Beverly Afaglo!!! It would have been just like 4 more days to your birthday, but I guess the Lord wanted to celebrate with you, so he called you 🙏😢,” Choirmaster wrote.

“You were my strength, my Happiness, and the reason my life felt complete. I promise to take care and continue everything we planned and started!! Until my last breath, you will remain in my heart ❤️,” he wrote.

Prophet Eric Uche’s Beverly Afaglo prophecy surfaces

On Sunday, May 24, in the aftermath of Beverly Afaglo's death, a video of the man of God prophesying a popular actress’s death resurfaced.

In a video, Prophet Boahen Uche was heard calling for prayers for actresses in Ghana, indicating that he had seen the death of a Ghanaian actress whose name begins with the letter 'B', losing her life.

He added that he also saw several actors paying tribute to her on social media.

"Ghanaian actresses: pray for one of your actresses who is about to go out of this earth. The lady is saying bye to Ghana and to the world. The first letter of her name is 'B.' That person is about to go. Someone has handed her over to 17 shrines and gods," he said.

The Facebook video of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche’s prophecy is below.

Eric Uche addresses fulfilled Beverly Afaglo prophecy

During a sermon at his church, the Reign House Chapel on Sunday, May 24, Prophet Uche addressed his fulfilled prophecy.

In the video, he said he took no pleasure in his prophecy being fulfilled, but God often shows them those visions so that action can be taken on them.

"I don't like speaking about someone's death, so I am very sad that the actress's death has come to pass just as I prophesied. I said that an actress whose name started with B was going to die, and I said it on March 22. When we speak, and you do not take it seriously, I don't care. Especially issues of death, do not play with it," he warned.

The TikTok video of Eric Uche addressing the Beverly Afaglo prophecy is below.

Eric Uche’s Beverly Afaglo prophecy sparks backlash

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments slamming the prophet over his statements addressing the reported fulfilment of his Beverly Afaglo prophecy.

kofi__Elliot said:

"But the girl came out to say she had cancer, and we all know how swiftly cancer can kill, and my point is, when you saw it as a man of God, why couldn’t you stop it? Dabiaa lotto nkomsh3."

naaamerley wrote:

"They hear your predicament and use it to prophesy falsely. Give us a break with your fake validation."

survival_always commented:

"Stop this. It isn't duab) biara. She's been fighting her silent battle in her family. Monnyae saa."

Eric Boahen Uche's prophecy about a plane crash in Ghana resurfaces after a light aircraft went down in Tema on March 16, 2026. Image credit: EricBoahenUche, WeLoveGhana

Source: Facebook

Eric Uche's crash prophecy resurfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's prophecy about a plane crash resurfaced following the Tema light aircraft crash.

The crash, which occurred at Oninku Park, claimed two lives: Captain Frank Donkor and his brother, Elijah, sons of Ghanaian man of God Elder Frank Donkor.

Source: YEN.com.gh