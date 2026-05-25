Ghanaian comedian Dr Likee reportedly sold his car to finance his recent comedy show in London, according to fellow actor and close associate Papa Kumasi.

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Speaking in an interview, Papa Kumasi dismissed claims that the successful UK event was heavily sponsored by external financiers, insisting that Dr Likee personally made major sacrifices to ensure the show came off.

“Dr Likee had to sell his own car just to sponsor the show. No one can sit anywhere and say it’s not true; the person should come out and prove that,” he said.

The actor explained that despite financial difficulties, the team managed to deliver a successful performance that attracted strong support from fans abroad.

According to him, some patrons travelled from the United States to London specifically to attend the event.

Papa Kumasi also praised several public figures who supported the team ahead of the show, including Deputy Minister of Tourism Abeiku Santana, Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, and Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie.

He noted that these personalities encouraged and guided the team instead of turning their backs on them during preparations for the event.

According to Papa Kumasi, the London comedy show’s success was driven by Dr Likee’s determination, sacrifice and the support of fans and well-wishers.

Source: YEN.com.gh