Kenyan gospel singer Rachel Wandeto died from severe burn injuries following a brutal attack in Mwik

Wandeto gained fame for tattooing President Ruto’s face, leading to family strife over political differences

Allegedly ambushed by masked men, Wandeto was attacked for money and set on fire after refusing to comply

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Kenyan gospel singer Rachel Wandeto died at Kenyatta National Hospital after suffering severe burn injuries from a brutal attack in Mwik.

The incident came months after she went viral for tattooing Kenyan President William Ruto’s face and slogans supporting his re-election.

Rachel Wandeto passed away while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital. Photo: Rachel Wandeto.

Source: Facebook

Tuko reported that Wandeto's death was confirmed on May 18 by gospel singer Karangu Muraya, who had been closely following her condition while she received treatment.

"Her passing is deeply disturbing. No one deserves to be injured or killed for their political views or affiliation in this day and age. It should marr the conscience of those propagating politics of hate, violence and division."

Wandeto had been admitted with severe burn injuries. She was rushed to the facility following an attack in the Kasarani–Mwiki area, where she was doused with petrol and set on fire by unknown men.

The incident came months after Wandeto went viral after tattooing the face of President William Ruto alongside slogans associated with his re-election campaign.

The move reportedly led to her husband of over a decade years leaving her, following differences over their political ideologies.

According to police reports, Wandeto was walking to a friend’s home when she was allegedly ambushed by three masked men.

The attackers are said to have assaulted her while demanding money, claiming she had received funds for supporting the president.

When she reportedly said she had no money, they allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire.

Lady jailed after killing boyfriend with acid

On March 27, the High Court in Koforidua sentenced 25-year-old Vera Asare to 12 years in prison for an acid attack that led to the death of her boyfriend, Daniel Omane.

The High Court in Koforidua sentences 25-year-old Vera Asare to 12 years in prison after an attack that led to boyfriend's death. Credit: Eastern TV GH

Source: Facebook

Her sentencing follows an earlier directive by the court for a pregnancy test to be conducted to determine her medical status before the next line of action is taken.

Asare pleaded guilty to the man slaughter of her boyfriend, Omane, a mobile phone dealer popularly known as Anelka.

She was convicted of attacking Omane with acid on November 29, 2024, in Koforidua.

Prosecutors revealed that the couple's relationship had been plagued by "frequent misunderstandings and allegations of infidelity," with Vera frequently threatening women she suspected of flirting with Omane.

UENR student killed by robbers

In 2024, the University of Energy and Natural Resources gained national attention after a student was killed in a robbery attack.

The student was in a group returning from a field trip when the robbery occurred.

At the time, the University of Energy and Natural Resources management, located in Sunyani, confirmed the death in a statement.

The incident happened around Boffourkrom in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region on Tuesday, April 16 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh