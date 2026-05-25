Accra Flooding: NADMO Shares Flood-Prone Areas to Note as Rainy Season Intensifies
- NADMO has a list of Greater Accra's flood-prone districts during the escalating rainy season warnings
- Climate change and urbanisation contribute to increased flooding risks across Ghana's key regions
- Specific areas within Ledzokuku and Ayawaso municipalities are highlighted as particularly vulnerable
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
As flooding intensifies, it is worth noting that the National Disaster Management Organisation has outlined areas it considers flood-prone in Greater Accra, among others.
In a series of warnings shared on Facebook over the past year, the organisation has singled out Ledzokuku, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North and Korle Klottey Municipality as some of the flood-prone districts.
In its flooding overview, the National Disaster Management Organisation says floods are widespread across Ghana, but high-risk areas include Upper East, Upper West, and Northern Region, which are prone to riverine flooding due to Bagre Dam spillage and torrential rains.
There is also flooding in parts of the Volta Region because they are vulnerable to dam spillages and river overflow.
However, Greater Accra, which is noted as a flooding hotspot, has its flooding attributed to heavy rainfall, poor drainage, and coastal influences.
The organisations also noted that flood frequency and intensity are increasing due to climate change, urbanisation, and land-use changes.
Projections indicate heightened risks, especially in urban areas like Accra and along the Volta River basin.
NADMO list of flood-prone areas
In the Ledzokuku district, the flood-prone areas are:
- Teshie Estate
- Teshie Tafo
- Dkesekor-Demo
- Greda Estate
- Rasta - Behind ICGC Church
- Agbelezaa Drain
Flood-prone areas in the Ayawaso East Municipality include:
- De-Youngsters Storm Drain
- Downside Area
- Berlin Bridge
- 441 Abaatamia
- Nafiu
- Aggrey Memorial School
- Kanda Cluster of Schools
- Nima Roundabout
- Kanda Overpass
Flood-prone areas in Ayawaso North Municipality include:
- Commandos
- The stretch along the main drain
- Burukutu Drain
- Saabulu Park
- Downside
In the Korle Klottey Municipality, flood-prone areas include:
- Odawna Sahara
- Osu Doku North
- Osu Doku South
- Osu Kinkawe
- Osu Alata
- Asylum Down
- Adabraka North
- Adabraka Official Town
- Osu Ringway
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.