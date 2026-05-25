NADMO has a list of Greater Accra's flood-prone districts during the escalating rainy season warnings

Climate change and urbanisation contribute to increased flooding risks across Ghana's key regions

Specific areas within Ledzokuku and Ayawaso municipalities are highlighted as particularly vulnerable

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As flooding intensifies, it is worth noting that the National Disaster Management Organisation has outlined areas it considers flood-prone in Greater Accra, among others.

In a series of warnings shared on Facebook over the past year, the organisation has singled out Ledzokuku, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North and Korle Klottey Municipality as some of the flood-prone districts.

Accra Flooding: NADMO Shares Flood-Prone Areas to Note as Rainy Season Intensifies

Source: Getty Images

In its flooding overview, the National Disaster Management Organisation says floods are widespread across Ghana, but high-risk areas include Upper East, Upper West, and Northern Region, which are prone to riverine flooding due to Bagre Dam spillage and torrential rains.

There is also flooding in parts of the Volta Region because they are vulnerable to dam spillages and river overflow.

However, Greater Accra, which is noted as a flooding hotspot, has its flooding attributed to heavy rainfall, poor drainage, and coastal influences.

The organisations also noted that flood frequency and intensity are increasing due to climate change, urbanisation, and land-use changes.

Projections indicate heightened risks, especially in urban areas like Accra and along the Volta River basin.

NADMO list of flood-prone areas

In the Ledzokuku district, the flood-prone areas are:

Teshie Estate

Teshie Tafo

Dkesekor-Demo

⁠Greda Estate

Rasta - Behind ICGC Church

Agbelezaa Drain

‎Flood-prone areas in the Ayawaso East Municipality include: ‎ ‎

De-Youngsters Storm Drain

Downside Area

Berlin Bridge

441 Abaatamia

Nafiu

Aggrey Memorial School

Kanda Cluster of Schools

Nima Roundabout

Kanda Overpass

Flood-prone areas in Ayawaso North Municipality include:

Commandos

The stretch along the main drain

Burukutu Drain

Saabulu Park

Downside

In the Korle Klottey Municipality, flood-prone areas include:

Odawna Sahara

Osu Doku North

Osu Doku South

Osu Kinkawe

Osu Alata

Asylum Down

Adabraka North

Adabraka Official Town

Osu Ringway

Source: YEN.com.gh