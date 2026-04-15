John Dramani Mahama had shared a calm but touching post to welcome his latest grandchild, Thanina Gyamfua Mahama, giving followers a rare glimpse into his private family moment

He had congratulated his son Shafik Mahama and his wife Asma, as the couple quietly welcomed their newborn, with the message carrying emotion despite its simplicity

Beyond the announcement, many had taken note of the baby’s Ghanaian name, as the post subtly reflected family pride, culture, and a joyful new chapter for the Mahama household

John Dramani Mahama had shared a calm but meaningful moment with Ghanaians after announcing the arrival of his newest grandchild.

John Dramani Mahama’s family expands with the arrival of a new baby. Image credit: Johndramanimahama

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, the president posted a simple yet touching photo of a newborn baby resting peacefully, wrapped gently in a soft blanket. The setting looked quiet and warm, giving the moment a very personal feel.

In his caption, he wrote:

“Welcoming my latest grandkid, Thanina Gyamfua Mahama. Congrats, Shafik and Asma.”

The message may have been short, but it carried a lot of emotion. It was a proud grandfather moment, shared without too much noise, yet it quickly caught attention online.

The newborn, identified as Thanina Gyamfua Mahama, is the child of Shafik Mahama and his wife Asma. The couple, who are known to live a private life, have mostly stayed away from the public eye, making moments like this rare to see.

Check out the Instagram post below:

The image itself also played a role. With the baby lying calmly on a couch near a window, the natural light and quiet background added to the emotional feel of the moment. It was simple, yet it spoke volumes.

Over the years, John Mahama has occasionally shared glimpses of his family life, but not too often. That is why posts like this tend to draw attention, especially when they involve milestones such as births.

For now, the message remains what it is at its core. A father celebrating his son, and a grandfather welcoming a new life into the family.

Netizens reacted to Shafik's newborn arrival

For many, the post was not just about a birth, but about family. It showed a softer side of Mahama, away from politics and public duties. A moment where he was simply a grandfather celebrating new life.

Social media users who came across the post reacted in different ways. While some admired the photo's peaceful nature, others focused on the child's name and the joy of welcoming a new member to the family.

Check out some comments below:

abenaquarsh commented:

"Baby, you are a BLESSED CHILD, Blessed beyond measure. Our daddy's grandchild."

jenskidcloset commented:

"Imagine having to say “my grandpa is the president” 😎😎🥰🥰. Congratulations, our president ✌️🥰."

the.akwelleybulley commented:

"Congratulations, grandpa!!! The best feeling in the world."

rachael daiana commented:

"Congratulations, Grandpa, and welcome, beautiful Angel 😍😍😍😍."

portiaadosanaba commented:

"🥰 grandpa 😍 congratulations to the first family of our beloved Ghana."

Ibrahim Mahama's son, Amer Michael, flaunts his close bond with his girlfriend, MKayla, during their luxury vacation in Belgium. Photo source: @dianon_gh, @ibrahim_mahama_71, @mks.insider/TikTok

Source: UGC

Ibrahim Mahama's son and girlfriend stirred reactions

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama's son, Amer Michael, had made a rare public appearance abroad with his UK-based girlfriend, MKayla.

In a video, the Ghanaian business mogul's son showed off his close bond with his girlfriend as they spent time in Belgium.

Amer Michael Mahama and his Mkayla's latest public sighting has triggered many reactions from social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh