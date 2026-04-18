The Electricity Company of Ghana announced emergency maintenance works in the Ashanti Region, set to cause power outages on Sunday, April 19

The Ashanti Region exercise is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with ECG stating the works were necessary to improve service delivery

ECG also announced a separate maintenance exercise in the Western Region on Monday, April 20, that is expected to cause power outages in multiple communities

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced maintenance exercises to affect power users in both the Ashanti and Western Regions.

ECG to undertake emergency and planned maintenance exercises on April 19 and 20, 2026, causing dumsor in the Ashanti and Western Regions. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released on Saturday, April 18, ECG said the first, an emergency maintenance exercise in the Ashanti Region, has become necessary to improve service delivery and would result in a temporary power outage, or dumsor, affecting parts of the region.

The power management agency added that the exercise would take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, which is when the power outages are expected to occur.

According to the statement, the affected areas would include the Bantama Race Course Market and its surrounding areas.

“ECG will undertake emergency maintenance works to improve service delivery. This will result in a temporary outage. Date: Sunday, 19th April, 2026. Time: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Affected areas: Bantama Race Course Market and surrounding areas. ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise,” the statement read.

Below is the Facebook post by ECG announcing the planned maintenance exercise in the Ashanti Region.

ECG announced planned maintenance in Western Region

On its official Facebook page, ECG also announced that a planned maintenance exercise in the Western Region is expected to cause power outages in the region.

According to the statement, the exercise on Monday, April 20, has become necessary to improve service delivery.

The maintenance works are expected to be undertaken between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

ECG said areas including parts of Agona township, GREL, Ewusiejoe, Bokoro, Hotopo, Butre, and surrounding areas in the Western Region, are expected to suffer dumsor due to the maintenance exercise.

Below is the Facebook post from ECG announcing the Western Region maintenance exercise.

ECG announces dumsor in Accra

Before announcing its weekend exercises targeting the Ashanti and Western Regions, the Electricity Company of Ghana released a statement indicating power outages were expected in parts of Accra.

According to Graphic Online, planned maintenance exercises were expected to result in temporary power outages in several communities within the Accra West, Tema, and Accra East Regions.

The maintenance works were scheduled for between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm or 5:00 pm, depending on the location.

Affected areas included Dome CFC Estates, Gbawe Bulemin, Gonse, Joma Agbozome, Darkuman Kokompe in Accra West, and parts of Nmaidzor, School Junction, and surrounding areas in the Accra East Region.

In the Tema region, areas including Lashibi, Community 19 Annex, Klagon, and Underbridge were all expected to be affected by the exercise.

Volta Region hit by dumsor

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the ECG's Volta Regional maintenance exercise led to power cuts in several communities.

The scheduled critical maintenance on March 19 disrupted power in areas including Kpando Township, Nkonya Alavanyo, and its environs.

Source: YEN.com.gh