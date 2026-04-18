A Ghanaian soldier resigned from the Ghana Armed Forces and joined the US military after years of service to his motherland

In a video on social media, Hanson Okyere Addo, the Ghanaian turned US soldier, showed snippets of his graduation ceremony

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their different thoughts online

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Hanson Okyere Addo, a Ghanaian who was once in the Ghana army, relocated to the United States of America and joined the military.

Reports suggest that Hanson Okyere Addo served in the Ghana army for 19 years. However, some of those who commented on the soldier's move made a counterclaim.

Hanson Okyere Addo resigns as a soldier in Ghana and joins the US Army after moving abroad. Photo credit: @weloveghana042

Source: Twitter

A video on X showed Hanson Okyere Addo in his uniform when he was a soldier in Ghana. Some of the photos were taken with his colleagues, while others were of him.

From the images combined to make the video, Hanson Okyere Addo looked happy as a Ghanaian soldier.

Photos of Hanson Okyere Addo in a US military uniform showed that he had resigned from the Ghana Army and swore allegiance to a different country.

In the video, Hanson Okyere Addo was seen marching together with other recruits during their graduation ceremony after completing Basic Combat Training for the United States Army.

He shared pictures of his graduation ceremony with his daughter.

Man sheds tears as he graduates from US Army

Hanson Okyere Addo's graduation ceremony from the United States Army Combat School stirred emotions online.

An emotional video shared by his wife, celebrating his achievement in the U.S. military, touched hearts on social media and drew widespread admiration and praise.

The woman, identified as Angel Wilson Addo, wife of Ghanaian soldier Hanson Okyere Addo, posted the touching moment on TikTok during her husband’s graduation ceremony after completing Basic Combat Training for the United States Army.

In the video, Angel is seen alongside their baby girl as they proudly celebrate the milestone moment, capturing the family’s joy and pride on the special occasion.

Overcome with emotion, she expressed deep appreciation for her husband’s dedication and sacrifices, highlighting the efforts he makes to ensure the safety and well-being of their family.

She is heard saying: “We are very proud of you for all the sacrifices you make for our family. We are really grateful for all that.”

Watch the X video below:

Ghanaian soldier joining US Army stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @weloveghana042 on X. Read them below:

@TUTUSKELE123 said:

"Lol, I know this guy. He has about three friends of his like. One serious guy."

@poli11614 wrote:

"What was his reason for the resignation?"

@Ivanmedia09 said:

"He will be going to war soon. He thinks the US army is like the Ghana army."

@Psammie_Emma wrote:

"Tena Ghana na she jama na gye pay bosome biaa no, Wo se wo mpɛ. You deɛ do mistake den com cry for social media if you are deployed to Iran anka wo bɛ te…congrats mmom."

@PatrickAgylun2 said:

"This is beautiful."

Source: YEN.com.gh