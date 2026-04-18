The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has cautioned potential students and the public against some unrecognised universities in the country

GTEC stated that the tertiary institutions are currently unrecognised due to various concerns related to quality assurance

Ghanaians on social media who saw the statement from GTEC shared their varied thoughts on the matter

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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has released a list of 62 universities and colleges operating in Ghana that are currently not recognised institutions in the country.

According to GTEC, the listed tertiary institutions are currently unrecognised due to various concerns related to quality assurance.

GTEC issues a list of universities it does not recognise over quality assurance concerns. Photo credit: @gtecofficial/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Commission has therefore cautioned the public to be wary when dealing with the listed university.

In a public notice dated April 17, 2026, GTEC said:

"The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) wishes to inform the general public that the institutions listed below are currently not recognised by the Commission due to various quality assurance concerns."

The Commission advised potential students and the public to verify the status of institutions before enrolling or accepting certificates.

"Accordingly, the general public is advised to exercise due diligence with regard to any certificates issued by these institutions."

GTEC said the notice is part of efforts to protect students and maintain standards in tertiary education.

Even though the Commission did not state any sanctions for the listed schools, it emphasised that certificates from the listed institutions may not be recognised for official purposes.

The full list is below:

GTEC unapproved university list stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@oliver_adusei said:

"Don’t go and take a certificate from these universities, and later you will be told you have fake certificates. Don’t waste your money."

@Kwesi_nan wrote:

"Ah.... Mexico open University for Ghana? Eiiii."

@godeyse said:

"All these tertiary institutions are in Ghana. Ngl I only know of the town-recognised ones ( UG, KNUST, UCC, UEW)."

@yao_isaac1 wrote:

"They are foreign universities. They are basically saying the certificate for those institutions is invalid when you want to use it here in Ghana for a job search or anything."

@tett3h said:

"Instead of warning the public, why don't they do their jobs and just get the security agencies involved and close these schools down? Or take them to court?"

@Charro_101 wrote:

"Can they close them down if possible? National institutions need to insulate citizens from these things. Let them get the requisite accreditations or risk being closed down."

@ebenezer_annani said:

"I don't understand, can someone come from his country to establish a school in Ghana without the knowledge of GTEC? I doubt this notice."

@Petvalentino007 wrote:

"But why so many USA schools?"

@two_edged said:

"This is exactly why due diligence matters not all “tertiary institutions” meet national accreditation standards."

Source: YEN.com.gh