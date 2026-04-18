Bukayo Saka is ruled out of Arsenal’s clash with Manchester City, while Noni Madueke remains a doubt but could feature

Mikel Arteta also provides updates on injured trio Martin Ødegaard, Riccardo Calafiori, and Jurrien Timber ahead of the key fixture

Arsenal maintain a six-point lead despite recent setbacks, with their title hopes and Champions League ambitions still alive

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal will be without Bukayo Saka for their crucial clash against Manchester City, although he remains hopeful that Noni Madueke will be fit to feature.

Saka has not played for Arsenal since their Carabao Cup final defeat to City last month.

Arsenal share latest on Bukayo Saka injury ahead of Manchester City clash

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Despite linking up with the England squad shortly after, he withdrew after just one day and has since missed three matches for the Gunners.

Arteta has now confirmed the winger will also sit out Sunday’s showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

“Bukayo is out. That is for sure,” Arteta said. “Hopefully he recovers very soon because he is a tremendous player. He is starting to do some stuff, let’s see how quickly he can be with us.”

There was more encouraging news regarding Madueke, who suffered a knock during Arsenal’s Champions League clash with Sporting CP on Wednesday night.

The winger required treatment midway through the second half and was later seen limping off the pitch with assistance from medical staff. However, Arteta suggested the injury may not be serious.

“We have another training session tomorrow,” he said. “It didn’t look that bad after the game, and he is someone who pushes through pain. But we will have to wait and see.”

Arsenal are also monitoring the fitness of Martin Ødegaard, Riccardo Calafiori, and Jurrien Timber, all of whom have been sidelined in recent weeks. “We will try again. Some players are quite close, but the turnaround is short. We will try tomorrow,” Arteta added.

Ødegaard himself recently provided an update, revealing he felt discomfort in his knee during the first leg against Sporting in Portugal. “I had to go off during the second half of that game… I caught it a little bit, but hopefully it shouldn’t be too bad,” he said, stressing his eagerness to return during a crucial phase of the season.

Arsenal currently hold a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League, although Manchester City have a game in hand. The Gunners have endured a difficult spell, losing the Carabao Cup final, exiting the FA Cup, and suffering a recent league defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

However, their aggregate victory over Sporting keeps their hopes of a domestic and European double alive. Meanwhile, City forward Antoine Semenyo has warned that his side are hitting top form at a crucial time, adding further intrigue to Sunday’s title showdown.

Source: YEN.com.gh