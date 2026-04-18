President John Dramani Mahama clarified that tricycles provided under the free primary health care system are not ambulances

The President explained that the tricycles provided are meant to serve as tools for health workers in rural areas, especially in Southern Ghana

He explained that local transport solutions differ between the healthcare workforce needs of northern and southern Ghana

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President John Dramani Mahama has dismissed public debates on the use of tricycles distributed to Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHIPS) compounds.

President Mahama clarifies the use of tricycles provided under free primary health care. Photo credit: @JDMahama & @GHSofficial1

Source: Facebook

The President emphasised that the tricycles are not meant to serve as ambulances. He was speaking during the sod-cutting ceremony for a proposed 24-hour economy market in Bimbilla as part of his Northern Region tour.

Referring to a recent launch event, he stated:

"Two days ago, in Dodowa, I inaugurated the beginning of the free primary health care programme. And we handed over equipment and some vehicles to the CHIPS compounds."

"We demonstrated what each CHIPS compound was going to get. There are more than 6,000 CHIPS compounds in Ghana. And we showed what they were going to get in terms of equipment and all that."

However, the inclusion of tricycles sparked criticism, with some insinuating that they were presented as a substitute for ambulances. However, President Mahama denied such claims.

"Let me be clear. I mean, if you don't understand something, ask. Don't jump to conclusions. Those tricycles are not ambulances. Those tricycles are meant for the health workers and the health volunteers to go from village to village for screening. That is what they are meant for."

He shared some features of the tricycle which support health delivery.

"At the back of the tricycle, they have a compartment where they can keep vaccines, to keep the vaccines cool."

President Mahama differentiated between the operational needs in northern and southern Ghana, noting the mobility preferences and skillsets among healthcare personnel.

"In the north, a lot of our sisters who are health workers can ride motorcycles. In the south, many of the health workers cannot ride a motorcycle. But you need to give them a means of transport to be able to go and do the work you've given them."

"So in the southern parts where the health workers cannot ride motorcycles, they'll be given tricycles to go from village to village to do their work. In the north, where they know how to ride motorcycles, their CHIPS compound will have a motorcycle. Our sister, who is the nurse, will sit on it, she'll put equipment behind her, ride to the village and go and give them the attention they want," he added.

President Mahama said that:

“I hope this will end all that argument and things on social media. Those tricycles, once again, are not ambulances. They are vehicles for the free primary healthcare volunteers to go around and do their work,” he said.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh