Prices of the Kia Morning in Ghana stretched across a wide range, starting from around GH₵30,000 for older models and climbing beyond GH₵150,000 for newer foreign used units with upgraded features

The compact car continued to gain attention among city drivers due to its fuel efficiency, low maintenance cost and ability to navigate traffic easily in busy areas like Accra

Market checks showed that factors such as year of manufacture, condition, mileage and added features like reverse cameras or push start systems played a major role in determining the final selling price

Prices of the Kia Morning in Ghana have continued to shift in 2026, with the popular compact car attracting attention among budget-conscious buyers looking for reliability and fuel efficiency.

Ghana car market update: Kia Morning prices in 2026. Image credit: Freepik, Topp Autos Garage

Source: TikTok

Known in some markets as the Kia Picanto, the Kia Morning has built a strong reputation in Ghana due to its affordability, low fuel consumption and ease of maintenance.

These factors have made it a common choice, especially for first-time car owners and ride-hailing drivers operating within cities like Accra and Kumasi.

Kia Morning models' prices highlighted

A quick check across the current market shows that older models, particularly those between 2008 and 2012, are selling between GH₵30,000 and GH₵70,000, depending on their condition.

These vehicles are often home-used cars and may require some level of maintenance, which explains the lower price range.

For mid-range models produced between 2013 and 2016, prices have climbed to around GH₵90,000 to GH₵130,000.

These versions usually come with improved interior features, better fuel economy and more refined designs, making them attractive to buyers who want a balance between cost and comfort.

Newer models, especially foreign used units from 2016 upwards, are now being listed between GH₵110,000 and GH₵150,000 or more.

These cars are typically in better condition, with modern features such as push start systems, reverse cameras and upgraded infotainment systems.

Although brand new Kia Morning cars are not common in Ghana, estimates suggest they could cost above GH₵180,000 when imported, depending on specifications and duties.

Industry observers say the steady rise in prices is partly influenced by exchange rate changes, import duties and increased demand for small, fuel-efficient vehicles.

A car dealer shared his expert experience

One car dealer, Edward Marfo, noted:

“Many buyers are now prioritising cars that are easy to maintain and don’t consume much fuel, and the Kia Morning fits perfectly into that category.”

As the market continues to evolve, prospective buyers are advised to inspect vehicles carefully, verify documentation and consider long-term maintenance costs before making a purchase.

YEN.com.gh looks at how much a Toyota Vitz costs in Ghana in 2026, as an expert gives insight for potential buyers. Image credit: Freepik, meech-003 & Vida De Car Diva

Source: TikTok

Toyota Vitz model prices in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Toyota Vitz prices in Ghana range from GH₵50,000 to GH₵135,000, depending on year, condition and origin.

Older locally used models remain the cheapest options, while newer foreign used ones attract higher prices.

Ghanaian car dealer Edward Marfo shared his experience with buyers searching for a durable Toyota Voxy.

Source: YEN.com.gh