Antoine Semenyo backed Manchester City ahead of their title clash with Arsenal, citing the team’s strong recent form

City cut the gap at the top to six points with a game in hand, putting the title race firmly back in their control

Semenyo played a key role since his January move, contributing goals and assists while expressing confidence ahead of the potentially decisive clash

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Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has issued a strong message ahead of Manchester City’s crucial title clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side have cut the gap at the top of the Premier League table to six points and still have a game in hand, putting their title hopes firmly back under their control as the season reaches a decisive stage.

Antoine Semenyo shares honest verdict on Manchester City vs Arsenal

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo believes the timing of the encounter favours City, especially with Arsenal struggling for consistency.

Mikel Arteta’s team have managed just one win in their last five matches across all competitions, a run that includes a 2-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth in their most recent league outing.

“Our form over the last couple of games has been good and we’re playing probably the best football we’ve played in the second half of the season,” Semenyo said in an interview with In The Mixer, brought to you by Sky Bet. “So it’s a good time to play them, I guess. Where they’ve dipped in form, we’ve picked up form, so it’ll be interesting.”

The 26-year-old forward has played a key role in City’s resurgence since completing a £64 million move from Bournemouth in January.

The Ghana international has scored eight goals and registered three assists in 19 appearances, delivering important contributions in matches against Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United, and Nottingham Forest.

Despite the enormous stakes, Semenyo insists the squad are fully prepared for what could be the defining game of their season.

“We were excited, to be honest,” he added. “I feel like we’re ready for the game Sunday. It’s going to be a big one. Title-deciding, maybe? I don’t know.”

"But it's gonna be a tough game, don't get me wrong. They've obviously lost against Bournemouth but they're still top of the table.

"We're still chasing them. So we have to give them respect in that sense."

Source: YEN.com.gh