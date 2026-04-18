Heartbreaking videos from Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi's one-week observance went viral on April 18, 2026, showing family and congregation in emotional distress

The late founder of Grace Family Church International's mother was seen weeping uncontrollably, while his widow and fellow pastors were also overcome with grief

Prominent preachers, including Prophet Salifu Amoako, attended the observance held at the National Police Training School Depot in Tesano

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Sad scenes from the one-week observance of Ghanaian man of God Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi have surfaced online, evoking deep sorrow among Ghanaians.

Sad scenes emerge as the one-week observance of Prince Elisha Osei Kofi's comes off at the Police Training School Depot in Tesano. Image credit: @tina_news_gh, @gossips24tv

Source: TikTok

Prophet Osei Kofi, the founder and General Overseer of the Grace Family Church International, reportedly died on Friday, February 13, 2026.

According to a statement from his family, Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"With hearts filled with sorrow but anchored in the hope of resurrection, we announce the passing of Prince Elisha Kofi Osei, founder and He departed this life after a cardiac arrest on Friday, February 13, 2026," the statement said.

The statement announced that his one-week observance was scheduled for April 18, 2026, at the National Police Training School Depot in Tesano.

Below is the Facebook post with the statement shared by Pastor Prince Elisha Kofi Osei's family.

Sad scenes at Elisha Osei’s one-week observance

On April 18, the one-week observance for the late man of God was held as originally scheduled.

Friends, family members, and devastated church members assembled to mourn the passing of the great man of God.

Prominent Ghanaian preachers such as Prophet Salifu Amoako also showed up to honour the memory of their late colleague.

Heartbreaking videos from the event that surfaced on social media evoked sorrow as they showed the prophet’s family and congregation in deep emotional distress.

Elisha Osei Kofi’s mother was seen in a video weeping uncontrollably over the tragic loss of her son.

The late preacher’s widow also expressed her grief, weeping at losing the love of her life.

Even Elisha Osei Kofi’s colleague pastors were unable to keep their composure and were also seen completely heartbroken.

The videos showing the sad scenes from Elisha Osei Kofi’s one-week observance have gone viral on social media, evoking heavy emotions among Ghanaians as many contemplate the legacy of the late man of God.

The TikTok videos are below.

Reactions to Elisha Osei Kofi’s one-week observance

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the sad scenes from Elisha Osei Kofi’s one-week observance.

Mrs . D💍❤️ said:

"Aww, Joycelyn 🥺. So sorry, I really feel your pain. May the Lord comfort you and strengthen you through this hard time."

Taiwan Boastemaa wrote:

"God will see you through, dear."

Akubarvo said:

"May we never bury our children in Jesus Name 🙌. Take heart, mama."

maa_me_official wrote:

"Eeeeiii nti Pastor Prince 3wu😭😭😭? Oh, Pastor Prince💔."

Source: YEN.com.gh