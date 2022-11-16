Many Ghanaians who watched the full documentary by Anas titled Galamsey Economy say they are disappointed

They took to social media to say the documentary did not have anything about galamsey and it focused on Charles Adu Boahen, minister of state at the finance ministry a bit too much

They also felt Anas was deceptive in the production of the documentary that has led to the sacking the minister

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their utmost disappointment in the latest exposé by renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Comments on Twitter and Facebook monitored by YEN.com.gh show that while many people had high expectations before the screening of the documentary on Monday, November 14 and Tuesday, November 15, 2022, they left the public screenings unimpressed.

For many, the title of the documentary had nothing to do with its contents.

The Galamsey Economy by Anas led to the sacking of Charles Adu Boahen (R) as minister of state.



Tilted "Galamsey Economy" many Ghanaians had expected that it will expose the big names behind the illegal mining menace, popularly called "galamsey".

Many people also thought the documentary would be about galamsey because Anas shared images of galamsey activities on his timelines in the lead up to the public screening.

However, as it turned out, the documentary was dominated by footages from 2018, had nothing to do with galamsey and focused significantly on alleged corrupt activities of minister of state at the finance ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

Adu Boahen has since been sacked and the allegations of corruption taken up by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Below are some of the comments on social media about the documentary.

@S3_Asa said the contents of the documentary the impression created by the authors was misleading

"I thought the Galamsey Economy expose was going to feature some big wigs doing the Galamsey sɛɛna wei aa. Anas take caption scam we.. ☹️"

@Gameli_Ayivi felt popular investigative reporter sold the original contents of the documentary to the highest bidder.

"When you do an undercover investigative piece and sell to the highest bidders to buy themselves out of the exposé to enrich yourself, you’re also a criminal. We want to see raw footages no editing. I’m not buying this! The tiger eye is a blackmailing criminal gang!"

that the documentary was simply overrated:

"So upon all the noise and overrated so called “ Galamsey Economy “ from Ana’s tiger eye exposè all this?

"Is about time we should lash Anas for wasting our time and money on this lazy-exposè!!

"Indeed Bawumia is a clean man , no amount of propaganda will tarnish his name."

@Ghana_we_dey_ said the documentary departs from how video evidence are presented as evidence of alleged corruption:

"We watch movie and see how undercover is done. A rot is happening journalist plant their men in the middle of the rot to catch the perpetrators.

"You won’t see obroni creating his own scene and come and tell us that he is doing undercover. #anas galamsey economy #PayToPlay."









Anas Exposé: 4 Allegations Against Charles Adu Boahen In Latest Investigative Documentary

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that Anas Aremeyaw Anas published snippets of his undercover work titled "Galamsey Economy" in the New Crusading Guide newspaper.

He stated for instance that sacked minister of state at the finance ministry Charles Adu Boahen took bribe from undercover reporters posing as investors.

Adu Boahen is also alleged to have said that for $200,000 he could get the vice president to back any business move by any investor.

