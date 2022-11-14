Anas Aremeyaw Anas has published snippets of his undercover work titled "Galamsey Economy"

He stated for instance that sacked minister of state at the presidency Charles Adu Boahen took bribe from undercover reporters posing as investors

Adu Boahen is also alleged to have said that for $200,000 he could get the vice president to back any business move by any investor

Undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has made damaging allegations against the minister of finance at the presidency, Charles Adu Boahen.

The renowned undercover journalist alleged that investigative journalists with his Tiger Eye PI posed as investors during a meeting in the United Arab Emirates.

The purpose of that meeting was to expose Adu Boahen as a corrupt public official in Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Publishing snippets of his latest investigative report in the New Crusading Guide newspaper, on Monday, November 14, 2022, Anas alleged that the minister told the undercover journalists that vice president Mahamudu Bawumia needs only $200,000 to give his support to an investor.

The minister allegedly made that comment in his bid to tell the “investors” that to get ahead as an investor in Ghana, one needs the blessing of the likes of the vice president and at a price.

Titled “Our Minister & The Cash”, Anas also said in the report that after the minister received wads of dollars as gift for shopping, he promised to present the president Nana Akufo-Addo at some point in the negotiations.

Below are six of the allegations against Charlese Adu Boahen by Anas in his latest exposé. YEN.com.gh cannot, however, verify the authenticity of these allegations against the minister.

1. Charles Adu Boahen is one of the handlers of president and vice president for big deals involving foreign investors

Anas said in the early chapters of his report on Monday, November 14 that people like Charles Adu Boahen can make the experiences of investors in Ghana attractive or otherwise.

He alleged that people like Charles Adu Boahen “cut deals at the expense of the state”.

2. Bawumia is worth $200,000 “appearance fee” for a meeting with a potential investor

The Minister of State in charge of Finance at the Office of the President allegedly revealed that vice president Dr Mahamadu Bawumia needs just $200,000 token to sit in a meeting with an investor.

This money will also earn the investor the favourable support of the vice president and make the investor influential in establishing a business in Ghana.

“This revelation was made in a meeting with Tiger Eye investigators, who in an undercover investigation, posed as businessmen, in a hotel room in the United Arab Emirates. This was an investigation into top-level corruption that undermines investor confidence in Ghana,” the report said.

3. Charles Adu Boahen promised to introduce the president to the investor after receiving an unspecified sum of money

According to the report by Anas, Charles Adu Boahen started making big promises after bundles of US dollars were spread on a table in front of him.

That money was given to the minister by the undercover investigators for shopping.

The report said the minister:

“promised to introduce the tycoon to the powers that be; the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, and the Vice President, in Ghana. This, according to Adu Boahen, will make them, the supposed entity and tycoon, influential when they are in the country to establish their businesses.”

He also emphasized how easy it would be for him to introduce the supposed businessmen to the President at a point in their transactions.

“The President himself is also, like my uncle. He was my father’s campaign manager when my father was running for office. So, he will also (come in),” Anas quoted the minister.

4. Adu Boahen allegedly demanded 20% of a $500 million investment as payment for introducing the president to the business tycoon

According to Anas, at the meeting with the undercover journalists posing as investors, he mentioned what will be the cost for him to lead them to invest about $500 million in Ghana. He said that he would take 20% of the amount that would be invested as a commission for his services.

Meanwhile, the president has since sacked the minister over the allegations.

Dr. Bawumia Proudly Touts His Integrity, Says It Is His Most Cherished Asset; Disowns Adu Boahen

YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that vice president Dr. Bawumia demanded the immediate dismissal of Charles Adu Boahen following the Anas exposé.

Dr. Bawumia took to his social media handle to deny any knowledge of underhand dealings, as alleged by Adu Boahen.

In his latest work, Anas captures Adu Boahen receiving some bundles of dollar notes and alleging that Dr. Bawumia needs just $200,000 as an appearance fee.

