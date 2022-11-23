Elon Musk will now negotiate with dismissed staff of Twitter Africa team headquartered in Ghana

The staff, about 20 of them, had threatened to drag Elon and Twitter to Ghana's court for the company's failure to pay them relevant severance packages

Elon has come under fire for unpopular changes at the firm, which he bought recently for $44 billion

Elon Musk has agreed to negotiate with staff of Twitter Africa team headquartered in Ghana and who were sacked when he took over the company.

Elon Musk (L) and group photo of some of the sacked staff. Source: UGC/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

CNN’s Larry Madowo tweeted on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 that the legal representative of the aggrieved staff, who have threatened to file a class action suit, confirmed the news.

This means that the Elon-led Twitter will now negotiate severance payment and separation terms with the abruptly dismissed staff.

Fired Twitter Staff At Ghana HQ Drag Elon Musk to Ghana Labour Commission

Former employees of Twitter Africa HQ in Ghana, about 20 in total, threatened Elon Musk and Twitter with the legal suit over how they were fired from the company.

They obtained the services of a lawyer who impressed on the company to comply with Ghana’s labour laws by providing them with additional severance pay and other relevant benefits, just like how other Twitter employees who had been laid off will receive.

They accused Elon and Twitter of “deliberately and recklessly flouting the laws of Ghana” and trying to “silence and intimidate” them after they were fired.

After Elon Must took over Twitter, he closed down the Africa team at the Ghana headquarters four days after the company opened a physical office in Accra.

The workers said they were not offered severance pay, flouting the labour laws in Ghana.

Twitter fate in doubt as employees defy Musk ultimatum

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the future of Twitter seemed to hang in the balance after its offices were locked down and key employees announced their departures in defiance of an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk.

Fears grew that the fresh exodus would threaten the very existence of one of the world's most influential internet platforms, which serves as a key communication tool for the world's media, politicians, companies and celebrities.

Musk, also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has come under fire for unpopular changes at the California-based firm, which he bought recently for $44 billion.

Source: YEN.com.gh