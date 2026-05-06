Late Kumawood actor Osei Tutu’s family and loved ones visited his grave on his birthday

Prayers were offered at the graveside as emotional moments were captured during the visit

The actor, who died in 2022 at age 47, continues to be remembered by many fans and colleagues

Family members and loved ones of late Kumawood actor Osei Tutu visited his graveyard to honour his memory on his birthday in an emotional gathering that has touched many fans online.

Osei Tutu’s memory continues to live on, as his grave resurfaces years after his passing. Image credit: Ghana Ndwom, Ras Nene

Source: Facebook

The visit took place as relatives and close associates remembered the actor on May 5, the day he was born in 1975.

Videos and photos from the solemn moment showed those present standing quietly around his grave while prayers were offered for his soul.

Some of the loved ones were heard asking him to continue resting peacefully, while others reflected on how much he is still missed years after his passing.

The emotional atmosphere captured the pain that still surrounds his death, especially among people who knew him closely.

How actor Osei Tutu died

Osei Tutu died on May 17, 2022, at the age of 47 after battling health challenges.

His passing broke many followers of the Kumawood movie industry, with several actors and fans mourning the loss of one of the familiar faces in local Twi movies.

The late actor became known in Kumawood for his energetic presence and comic style in movies.

He shared screens with several popular stars in the industry and built strong relationships within the Kumasi-based movie scene over the years.

His bond with Ras Nene was also widely known among fans, as the two actors appeared together in numerous productions and comedy skits.

Their friendship became one of the memorable connections many followers associated with the late actor during his years in entertainment.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Even years after his death, Osei Tutu continues to be remembered by fans who still revisit old movie scenes and clips featuring him on social media.

Netizens reacted to Osei Tutu's grave resurfacing

The latest birthday visit by his loved ones has once again stirred emotions online, with many people sharing messages about how much they miss him.

For many Kumawood supporters, the graveside gathering served as a painful reminder that although Osei Tutu is gone, his memory still lives strongly in the hearts of people who watched and loved his work throughout the years.

Check out some comments below:

Sighting boy commented:

"Please, Jesus Protect him 🤲🤲🙏🙏."

Maame Joe commented:

"Hmmmmm😭😭😭😭🙏."

As) Lyndah commented:

"Rip Tutu😭😭."

Ephya Miracle commented:

"Is that the Woono cemetery?"

Adowa lyrical commented:

"Awww💔💔."

Remembering Nelson Mandela Jnr: His last moments in Belgium before his death surface. Image credit: nelsonmandelajnr1

Source: Facebook

Last days of actor Nelson Mandela Jnr

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor, Nelson Mandela Jnr’s last known public activity was captured in Belgium, showing him in Ghent just days before he passed.

The photo portrayed him in a calm and reflective state, offering a glimpse into his quiet moments abroad.

He was found dead on January 12, 2026, marking the end of a promising career in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

Source: YEN.com.gh