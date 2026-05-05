• Ghanaian auto specialist Adu Philip dropped a list that got many drivers talking, pointing to a few cars he believes can go the distance

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• One particular model quietly stood out in his breakdown, with his comments raising curiosity among car owners

• He also hinted that owning these cars alone is not enough, stressing a key factor many drivers often ignore

A Ghanaian auto specialist, Adu Philip, has shared a list of vehicles he believes can serve owners for decades when properly maintained, offering some relief to drivers looking for long-term value in a tough economic climate.

Adu Philip recommends cars that can stand the test of time. Image credit: Adu Philip, cleanheart6888, Jemol_Addo

Source: TikTok

In a video that has been gaining attention online, Adu Philip pointed to three popular models he said can comfortably last up to 20 years or more after purchase.

Cars that can last for 20-years listed

The cars he highlighted were the 2013 Toyota Corolla, the 2014 Honda Civic, and the 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

According to him, these vehicles have proven themselves over time, especially in environments like Ghana, where road conditions and maintenance habits can vary widely.

He explained that for the Toyota Corolla, models between 2011 and 2013 stand out for their durability and reliability.

These cars, he noted, are known for their strong engines, simple design, and ease of maintenance, making them a long-term favourite among many drivers.

On the Honda Civic, Adu Philip said models from 2011 to 2015 are equally dependable. However, he singled out the 2014 model as the best among the range.

The 2014 Honda Civic stood out

“You can drive these cars for 20 years,” he said in the video, emphasising that the Honda Civic, especially the 2014 version, offers a strong balance between performance, comfort, and longevity.

For the Hyundai Elantra, he pointed to models produced between 2011 and 2016, describing them as underrated but capable of lasting just as long when properly taken care of.

While listing these vehicles, Adu Philip made it clear that longevity does not happen automatically.

According to him, how long a car lasts depends heavily on how it is maintained.

Regular servicing, use of quality parts, and careful driving habits all play a major role in extending the life of any vehicle. Without proper care, even the most reliable cars can develop problems early.

Watch the TikTok video below:

His recommendations have sparked conversations among car owners online, with many sharing their own experiences with these models.

Adu Philip’s list may not cover every reliable car on the market, but it offers a practical starting point for anyone looking to invest in a vehicle that can stand the test of time on Ghanaian roads.

Auto expert points to seven cars that stand out for durability in 2026. Image credit: Getty Images & Freepik

Source: Getty Images

Car dealer listed the 7 most reliable cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Popular Ghanaian auto expert, Premario Editions, shared a fresh list highlighting several cars he believes are standing out for reliability in 2026.

The car he placed at number one was not the brand many drivers usually expect to see leading reliability rankings.

He wrapped up the list with a mix of luxury, electric, and everyday vehicles that caught attention for different reasons.

Source: YEN.com.gh