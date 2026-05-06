Toyota Corolla buyers in Ghana had different price options to consider, depending on the model year and condition of the car

The popular sedan continued to attract attention from people looking for a durable, fuel-friendly and easy-to-maintain vehicle

The latest market figures showed why buyers needed to compare local used, foreign used and newer models before paying

The Toyota Corolla remains one of the most popular cars on the Ghanaian market, and its strong demand is apparent.

YEN.com.gh compiled how much a Toyota Corolla costs in Ghana in 2026 across different models. Image credit: Ivory Motors, Big Ogyam

Source: UGC

For many buyers, the Corolla is seen as a safe choice because of its fuel economy, easy maintenance, spare parts availability and strong resale value.

In 2026, the price of a Toyota Corolla in Ghana depends largely on the model year, condition, mileage, trim, duty status and whether the vehicle is local used, foreign used or almost brand new.

This means two Corolla cars from the same year can have different prices based on how neat and well-maintained they are.

Prices of older Toyota Corolla models

Older Toyota Corolla models from 2005 to 2008 are among the more affordable options on the market. These models are popular with first-time buyers and people who need a strong daily car without spending too much.

In Ghana, buyers may need to budget from around GH₵55,000 to GH₵90,000 for these years, depending on the condition.

The 2009 to 2013 Toyota Corolla models are also common on Ghanaian roads. They are loved for their simple design, strong engine performance and lower maintenance cost.

These models can range from about GH₵85,000 to GH₵130,000. Foreign used versions usually cost more than local used ones, especially when the interior, body and engine are in very good shape.

Prices of mid-range Toyota Corolla models

For the 2014 to 2016 Toyota Corolla models, prices usually move higher because many buyers consider them more modern.

These versions come with better interior design, improved comfort and a fresher look. Buyers may need to budget between GH₵120,000 and GH₵180,000 for this range.

The 2017 to 2019 Toyota Corolla models are often preferred by buyers who want something newer without jumping straight into the most expensive latest models.

These versions can cost from around GH₵160,000 to GH₵230,000, depending on mileage, duty status and overall condition.

Prices of the latest Toyota Corolla models

Newer Toyota Corolla models from 2020 to 2023 are usually for buyers with bigger budgets.

These models offer improved technology, better road presence and a cleaner driving experience. In Ghana, prices can range from about GH₵220,000 to GH₵320,000.

The 2024 to 2026 Toyota Corolla models are the most expensive on the market because most of them are brand new or almost new. Buyers may need to budget from around GH₵330,000 upwards, depending on trim, dealer pricing, duty and import cost.

For buyers, the best advice is to check the engine, gearbox, chassis, documents and duty status before making payment. The Toyota Corolla may be reliable, but a poorly maintained one can still become costly after purchase.

Across these years, buyers may also come across trims such as LE, SE, S, XLE and XSE. These trims can affect the price, but the year, condition, mileage and duty status usually make the biggest difference on the Ghanaian market.

Ghana Toyota Voxy prices are in the spotlight again after the transport directive in April 2026. Image credit: richmonstabitch, Freepik

Source: TikTok

Toyota Voxy prices after the recent ban

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the once fast-moving demand for the Toyota Voxy slowed slightly after authorities moved to limit its role in commercial long-distance transport.

Some dealers noticed a shift in conversations, as interested buyers became more cautious, taking extra time to assess whether the vehicle fits their plans.

Even with the pressure building around the restriction on the Voxy, the market did not immediately react with sharp drops, keeping prices relatively stable.

Source: YEN.com.gh