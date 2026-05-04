Why Many BMWs Get Abandoned at Mechanic Shops in Ghana

BMW owners in Ghana had faced growing concern over the high cost of spare parts, repairs and specialist labour

Some luxury vehicles had reportedly been left at mechanic shops for months because owners could not continue paying repair bills

The issue had also raised questions about buying used luxury cars without checking the maintenance history properly

BMW is loved by many car enthusiasts in Ghana for their classy design, comfort, speed and strong road presence. For many drivers, owning one feels like a major upgrade and a symbol of taste.

Why BMWs are often seen parked at workshops. Image credit: Freepik & Des Autos

Source: TikTok

However, the reality of maintaining the German luxury vehicle can become difficult when faults begin to show.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reasons many BMWs end up abandoned at mechanic shops in Ghana, especially after the excitement of buying the car meets the pressure of expensive repairs.

Reasons why most BMWs are abandoned

One of the biggest reasons is the cost of spare parts. BMW is a premium brand, so many of its parts are more expensive than those of common Japanese vehicles like Toyota, Honda or Nissan.

A small fault that may be affordable on a regular car can become a serious expense on a BMW, especially when the owner wants genuine parts.

In Ghana, many BMWs on the road are used imports. Some of these vehicles arrive with hidden issues, high mileage, poor service history or past accident damage.

A buyer may be attracted by the clean body, leather interior and strong engine sound, only to later realise that the car needs serious mechanical work.

Another reason is the complex nature of BMWs. Many models rely heavily on sensors, electrical systems, advanced suspension, cooling systems and computerised diagnosis.

When one system fails, it can affect another part of the car. This makes repairs more technical compared to simpler vehicles.

Not every mechanic can handle BMW faults properly. Some owners move from one workshop to another because the real problem is not diagnosed early.

In some cases, parts are changed repeatedly without solving the issue. This drains the owner financially and leaves the car parked for weeks or months.

Cooling system problems, oil leaks, gearbox issues, suspension faults and electrical troubles are among the common complaints linked to ageing BMWs.

When these problems come together, the repair bill can easily become more than what the owner expected.

Fuel consumption and regular servicing also play a role. BMW is a performance car, and they require good oil, quality parts and timely maintenance.

When owners delay servicing or use low-quality replacements, small problems can grow into bigger and more expensive ones.

The issue does not mean BMWs are bad cars. It only shows that they demand proper care, specialist knowledge and a maintenance budget.

For anyone planning to buy one, the real cost is not just the selling price. The real cost starts after the car enters the road.

The conversation gained attention after Ghanaian auto mechanic and TikTok user Desauto_dc shared a video showing several BMWs parked at a mechanic shop.

Check out the TikTok post below:

The post raised questions about why many of the German luxury cars are often seen sitting at workshops for long periods. It asks:

“Why are BMWs always abandoned at mechanic shops?”

Netizens shared their views on the matter

While some viewers joked about the cost of owning a BMW, others linked the issue to expensive spare parts, poor maintenance history, electrical faults and the challenge of finding technicians who fully understand some models.

Check out some comments below:

Champion Quame dab commented:

"Electrical issues that can’t be solved."

Authentic commented:

"That is why I have bought my Kantaka, at least they can service it here."

Sir Yankson commented:

"I have some, and it is not easy oo when you change the parts; it takes a long time, but it is 2 expensive."

Paakwesi Samuel commented:

"German cars are expensive to repair: Benz, BMW, Audi."

Rexyghtv commented:

"Very true observation, if you don’t have money or don’t love cars, don’t buy a BMW unless…"

Frank Auto highlights a safe option for anyone buying their first car in 2026. Image credit: thefrankautos & Getty Images

Source: TikTok

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular car dealer Frank Auto advised first-time buyers in 2026 to focus on reliability, fuel economy, and low maintenance costs.

He recommended a car that is easy to service because many mechanics understand it well, and spare parts are easier to source.

Frank Auto added that even some older locally used versions of the car can still be a smart buy if they have been kept in top condition.

Source: YEN.com.gh