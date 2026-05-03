The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has listed the areas in Greater Accra that are expected to face a power outage on May 3

In a statement, ECG said the reason for the temporary outage was to allow maintenance works to be carried out

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the power crisis in the country

Some areas in the Greater Accra Region will experience a temporary power outage, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced.

The outage on Sunday, May 3, is expected to last for 8 hours, from 9 am to 5 pm.

The ECG releases a list of areas in the Western Region which will experience power cuts on May 3, 2026. Photo credit: ECG Ghana/Facebook VERA ACQUAH, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

This will allow the electricity distribution company to undertake emergency maintenance works to improve service delivery.

In a Facebook post on May 2, the ECG announced that the list of affected areas includes Doblo, Hebron, Medie, Sarpeiman, Satellite, Macedonia, Stadium Road, Pobi Kope, Kotoku, Papase, Adeiso, Pokrom, Obuodaka, Amanfrom, Maame Dede, Asuaba, Kwesi Tenten, Danso, Coaltar, Dorkrochiwa, and surrounding areas.

It has therefore expressed regret to persons who may be affected by the scheduled outage.

At the time of writing the report, the post by the ECG had gained over 200 likes and 11 comments.

Below is the Facebook post:

Generation units at Akosombo Dam restored

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has meanwhile announced that the Akosombo Dam is now operating at full capacity after all generation units at the facility were restored to service.

In a Facebook post on Friday, May 1, 2026, Dr Jinapor labelled the recovery effort as a significant achievement and commended the engineers, technicians, and emergency response teams for their swift and coordinated response in bringing the generation units back online.

The ECG schedules a12-hour rolling blackout in Accra West on April 29, 2026, after the Akosombo substation fire. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions to planned power cuts in Accra

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the ongoing power cuts across the country. Whereas some have called out the ECG, detailing the impact the power cuts are having on their businesses, others have also praised the company for its transparency.

YEN.com.gh sampled some comments:

Kofy Obeng Berko stated:

"No need to mention Amanfrom Highview Junction, we've been experiencing a 5-day power outage due to a faulty transformer. What's the reason for this? 5 days without power, why?"

Edudzi De Psalmist wrote:

"Thank you"

Enoch Terry Baah added:

"Are these towns in Ghana? Kwesi Tenten sɛsɛn"

Jonathan Mensah added:

"Ghana Water Ltd., come and learn from ECG concerning updates and customer relations. Your minister remains a non-performing minister under the JDM government. Over four months, no flow of water and no updates too."

Mahama pushes for employment for NSS personnel

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama has recommended automatic employment for a female national service person who worked diligently during recovery efforts following the fire at the Akosombo substation.

He made the recommendation during his inspection of the facility on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

He emphasised that such commitment should not go unseen and unrewarded, stressing the need to reward young professionals who go above and beyond in service to the nation.

Source: YEN.com.gh