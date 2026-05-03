Dumsor: ECG Lists Areas in Greater Accra To Experience 8-Hour Power Outage on May 3
- The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has listed the areas in Greater Accra that are expected to face a power outage on May 3
- In a statement, ECG said the reason for the temporary outage was to allow maintenance works to be carried out
- Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the power crisis in the country
Some areas in the Greater Accra Region will experience a temporary power outage, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced.
The outage on Sunday, May 3, is expected to last for 8 hours, from 9 am to 5 pm.
This will allow the electricity distribution company to undertake emergency maintenance works to improve service delivery.
In a Facebook post on May 2, the ECG announced that the list of affected areas includes Doblo, Hebron, Medie, Sarpeiman, Satellite, Macedonia, Stadium Road, Pobi Kope, Kotoku, Papase, Adeiso, Pokrom, Obuodaka, Amanfrom, Maame Dede, Asuaba, Kwesi Tenten, Danso, Coaltar, Dorkrochiwa, and surrounding areas.
It has therefore expressed regret to persons who may be affected by the scheduled outage.
At the time of writing the report, the post by the ECG had gained over 200 likes and 11 comments.
Below is the Facebook post:
Generation units at Akosombo Dam restored
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has meanwhile announced that the Akosombo Dam is now operating at full capacity after all generation units at the facility were restored to service.
In a Facebook post on Friday, May 1, 2026, Dr Jinapor labelled the recovery effort as a significant achievement and commended the engineers, technicians, and emergency response teams for their swift and coordinated response in bringing the generation units back online.
Reactions to planned power cuts in Accra
Netizens who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the ongoing power cuts across the country. Whereas some have called out the ECG, detailing the impact the power cuts are having on their businesses, others have also praised the company for its transparency.
YEN.com.gh sampled some comments:
Kofy Obeng Berko stated:
"No need to mention Amanfrom Highview Junction, we've been experiencing a 5-day power outage due to a faulty transformer. What's the reason for this? 5 days without power, why?"
Edudzi De Psalmist wrote:
"Thank you"
Enoch Terry Baah added:
"Are these towns in Ghana? Kwesi Tenten sɛsɛn"
Jonathan Mensah added:
"Ghana Water Ltd., come and learn from ECG concerning updates and customer relations. Your minister remains a non-performing minister under the JDM government. Over four months, no flow of water and no updates too."
Mahama pushes for employment for NSS personnel
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama has recommended automatic employment for a female national service person who worked diligently during recovery efforts following the fire at the Akosombo substation.
He made the recommendation during his inspection of the facility on Thursday, April 30, 2026.
He emphasised that such commitment should not go unseen and unrewarded, stressing the need to reward young professionals who go above and beyond in service to the nation.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.