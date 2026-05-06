Twum Barima, a Ghanaian businessman, was one of the people who attended the 60th birthday party of Dr Ofori Sarpong

At the event, Twum Barima met with Osei Kwame Despite and removed fresh notes to spray on the wealthy man

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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Ghanaian businessman Twum Barima was one of the many guests who attended the 60th birthday party of Dr Ofori Sarpong at the Despite Automobile Museum.

The founder and Chairman of the Special Group of Companies turned 60 years old on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, and to make the day a memorable one, he organised a flashy birthday party, inviting top celebrities and famous personalities.

Akwatia-based businessman, Twum Barima, sprays cash on Osei Kwame Despite at Dr Ofori Sarpong's birthday party. Photo credit: @Twum322/TikTok & @kennedyosei/Instagram

Source: UGC

The grand event brought together the crème de la crème of Ghanaian society, including former President J.A. Kuffuor and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Twum Barima sprays cash on Despite

At the birthday party, Akwatia-based businessman Twum Barima met with Osei Kwame Despite and greeted him.

While they were chatting, Twum Barima, who was also wearing white, put his hand in his pocket to remove a stash of money.

It took a while before Twum Barima could remove the money from his pocket, probably because of the amount he had.

When he removed the stash of money, Twum Barima sprayed all of it on Osei Kwame Despite. The money was all GH₵100 notes.

After spraying the money, several people, particularly men who were around, rushed to pick up the money on the floor.

Despite's security whiskedDr him away even before those present could start picking up the money.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Twum Barima honouring Despite

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @Dek360ghana25 on Facebook. Read them below:

Rikki Morrison said:

"I was asking myself if he sprays the money, who is gonna collect them, there norrr booom yaanom foɔ started picking 😂😂."

Johnson Appiah Badu wrote:

"I thought everybody there is rich oo😁."

Nana Oheneba Kwesi said:

"Despite just exposed the packaging, boys😂."

Akuvi Mawu wrote:

"If it were my gender picking the money now, like the comments would have been wild."

Frank MoneyWholesale said:

"What is the value of a bottle of water poured into the ocean? 😅."

Meek Nice wrote:

"I thought Appiah stadium was the one beggar there o😂."

Kingsford Osei said:

"So not only did the rich have access to the place? Plan B guys were also there… I see🤔🤔."

Blakk Cure wrote:

"It took 2 seconds for the money to disappear on the floor."

Itz Wilfred said:

"Ooh, the white man nor get in share ooo !! Free money, you said you wanna maintain steeze 😂."

Sadick Major wrote:

"Security men stopped their duty and started picking up the money on the ground."

Empress Bel said:

"Ah, but I thought you said all the men there are millionaires, so which people are picking the money nu?"

Source: YEN.com.gh