Viral Ghanaian figure Ebo Noah shared videos from inside an aeroplane while travelling to South Africa for his birthday celebration

The social media personality appeared excited as he admired the environment while speaking in a video that gained attention online

Ebo Noah also caught attention with his fresh appearance and signature dressing style as fans reacted to his latest moments overseas

Viral Ghanaian social media figure Ebo Noah has resurfaced online after sharing videos from his trip abroad to celebrate his birthday.

Ebo Noah resurfaces abroad after leaving Ghana, capturing moments from his birthday celebration in South Africa. Image credit: Ebo Noah

Source: TikTok

The internet personality, who gained popularity in Ghana after his controversial flood prophecy videos, appeared in clips circulating on social media, showing a different side of his life away from the earlier events that made him trend.

In one of the videos, Ebo Noah was seen inside an aeroplane, capturing part of his journey as he travelled out of Ghana en route to South Africa.

Ebo Noah travels abroad for his birthday

The clip showed him seated calmly as he recorded himself, marking the beginning of his trip abroad for the special occasion.

Watch the TikTok video of Ebo Noah on the plane below:

Another video later showed him at a location outside Ghana, where he took time to observe and comment on the surroundings.

While recording, he shared his thoughts about what he was seeing.

“South Africa, wow, when you look at the environment, it’s really good, and as you can see, I’m still in my Noah dress,” he said.

The videos offered a simple look into his birthday trip, focusing on his journey and moments captured during his stay abroad.

In a separate clip, Ebo Noah appeared relaxed as he continued to document moments from his stay abroad, briefly panning his camera to show more of his surroundings.

Watch the TikTok video of his trip to South Africa below:

His documentation of the experience has once again brought his name into online conversations, as new clips continue to circulate.

Who is Ebo Noah?

Ebo Noah became widely known in Ghana after he claimed he had received divine revelations about a major flood expected to affect the world in late 2025.

His activities at the time, including the construction of structures he described as arks, generated widespread attention and debate across social media platforms.

Although the prediction did not come to pass, his story remained one of the most talked-about viral moments in the country, with many people still remembering the period when his name dominated online discussions.

His latest appearance, captured in videos from his birthday trip abroad, marks a new phase in his public presence as he reaches another milestone outside Ghana while maintaining his online visibility.

Ebo Noah makes a dramatic comeback with an appearance in Akabenezer's new skit. Image credit: Ebo Noah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Ebo Noah teams up with Akabenezer

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebo Noah resurfaced in the media space, sparking online reactions after his brief hiatus.

Following his arrest in January, the self-styled prophet has ventured into skit-making, drawing attention from fans and critics.

A trending video captured Ebo Noah in a new skit by Kumasi-based actor Ras Nene, aka Akabenezer, drawing many reactions.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh