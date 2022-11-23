Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyere, has shared an impressive childhood photo of himself that has amazed his followers

The photo that appears to have been shot in 2006 showed the young man sleeping with Ghana-themed souvenirs all around him

Kyere captioned the photo in a manner that shows that it was a reflection of how much he dreamt to play for Ghana one day

Daniel Kofi Kyereh, a Black Stars midfielder has shown that dreams come true indeed as he shared a photo from his childhood when he kept dreaming of playing for his motherland.

The photo that was supposedly taken in 2006 and posted by Kyere on his handle @kofi_kyereh17 showed the young man sleeping with lots of Ghana-themed paraphernalia all around him together with a ball.

It appears that Kyere was so passionate about the Black Stars dream that he always engulfed himself in anything Ghanaian.

New and old photos of Kofi Kyere Photo credit: @kofi_kyereh17

What Ghanaians are saying about Kyereh's childhood photo

Below were some thoughts social media users shared in the comment section of Kyere's post.

@stevens_cynic:

Yeah I remember this pic...when Uruguay beats we the last time ebi same naa I do sleep... I vex waaa...so if u BELIEVE u wan ACHIEVE the DREAM then ma Guy only Uruguay for we..... THATS GON BE THE BREAKTHROUGH

@rich_man_dallas:

Can you focus on our game and stop posting all the times. I really support your hard work but role just stop being online at the moment

@Koo_psamy:

Dear Kyere, We are not singling you out as the bearer of excellence for #TeamGhana at this year's #FIFAWorldCup . The fact Is that you have shown your worth and we believe in whatever power that's inspiring you . Make us proud ✊#Blackstars

