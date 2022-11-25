3 former students of Prempeh College went ahead to study Medicine together at the University of Ghana

In a rather impressive update, the trio have been seen together after they graduated as medical doctors

One of them, called Collins Amoako Mensah, ascribed all the glory to God for the journey thus far

Collins Amoako Mensah, a young man who graduated from Prempeh College, one of the top high schools in the Ashanti Region, has become a doctor with his two friends Israel and Osei Tutu.

A rather impressive post on the Twitter handle of the University of Ghana Medical Students Association (UGMSA) showed the trio back when they were still in high school as well as how they look currently.

The three gentlemen were serious-looking in the first photo but the second one shows that they have been filled with the joy of accomplishing this feat together, as they were beaming with smiles.

Collins ascribed the success to God on his handle @ca_mensah in the words:

This is the Lord’s doing, and it is marvelous in our eyes! Doctor finally! •• Thank You Jesus!

How Ghanaians celebrated the 3 Prempeh College old boys

Lots of netizens have been in the comment section sharing congratulatory messages and other thoughts after seeing the success story of the three gentlemen.

@Jay_cole_ indicated:

Ereach my turn to post norrr. Dem say,freezing of public servant Kwasiaaa how can you tell me this story.

@benwreks commented:

In love with this transformation. Amanfoo, Seniors.

@SonOfEsiNyaniba stated:

Medical doctoring is over hype Engineering is the real deal

See the post below:

Wesley Girls' 'El taruta deli tata' NSMQ Contestants Become Medical Doctors Years Later

In a similar story, Alberta Nana Aba Fletcher and Alberta Owusu-Ansong, the former NSMQ contestants from Wesley Girls' high school who became a viral sensation have now become medical doctors.

As from patrons of the National Science and Maths Quiz would recall, the ladies made the statement, "Robert Hailey once said, el taruta deli tata," when the quiz mistress, Elsie Effah Kaufmann ask them about what to expect for their contest.

The two brilliant ladies then went ahead to get kicked out of the competition on the very day they made the statement which meant they were going to do the impossible.

