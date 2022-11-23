Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has demonstrated never-before-seen footballing skills in a goodwill video to the Black Stars of Ghana

He wants the Stars to beat The Selection of Portugal soundly in their clash at the Qatar World Cup on Thursday

The Stars have been tipped to cause a major upset at the football tournament in the Arab country

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia has sent a goodwill message to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their clash with The Selection of Portugal on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at the Qatar World Cup.

The video containing vice president’s goodwill message also captures the economist skillfully flipping a ball into the air with his feet and demonstrating other amazing football skills.

“The moment has come for the Black Stars to take on the world. We have a group of talented players who have been selected and they cannot be intimated by anyone,” the vice president said.

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (L) shows his soccer skills. Source: UGC/@MBawumia, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Mahamudu Bawumia urged the Black Stars play their hearts out for the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“We can stand the world. We have done it before and we can do it again.

“They should go out and emulate the historic deeds of their predecessors. God bless you all. You can do it. Go Ghana go Black Stars go,” the vice president added.

Black Stars: Mahama Charges Ghana To Stake A Claim To The Qatar 2022 World Cup

Meanwhile, in a separate story YEN.com.gh reported that following an impressive display by Ghana's senior national team against Switzerland more Ghanaians have rallied the players to give off their best and show the world what the team is made of.

The Black Stars beat Switzerland by two goals to nil in a last friendly match before the Qatar 2022 world cup kicks off on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Taking to his Facebook page, the former president John Dramani Mahama encouraged the team to continue to give a good account of themselves on the global scene since Ghana's unique brand of football has always amazed the world.

"Now the time has come to stake a claim to the world cup trophy itself and I believe our Black Stars have what it takes to go all the way," he said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh