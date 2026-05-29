Vinícius Júnior has admitted that the thought of facing Lionel Messi at the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings a sense of fear and respect

Despite that, the Real Madrid star will be determined to lead Brazil to glory at the Mundial in North America

Messi, meanwhile, has earned a place in Argentina’s final squad for a record-equalling sixth World Cup appearance

Brazil superstar Vinicius Junior has admitted that Lionel Messi remains the biggest reason Argentina are favourites to retain the FIFA World Cup this summer.

The Real Madrid winger acknowledged that the presence of the Argentine captain alone gives La Albiceleste an extra edge as they prepare to defend their crown in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Lionel Messi's presence in Argentina's squad for the 2026 World Cup makes them favourites for the competition, according to Vinicius. Photos by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos and Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius admits fear of Messi

Despite the fierce football rivalry between Brazil and Argentina, Vinicius had no hesitation praising Messi’s influence and the confidence within Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

In an interview with CazeTV, Vinicius said, as quoted by Goal:

"I'll pick Argentina too [as one of the favourites of the World Cup], because they were the last champions, they have great confidence, and they have Messi."

For Vinicius, the fear surrounding Messi is not only about statistics or trophies.

Watch some of Messi's magical moments for Argentina, as shared on YouTube:

It is the unpredictability of the Inter Miami forward, who could break a Pele milestone at the Mundial, that continues to trouble opponents.

Even at 38, Messi remains capable of deciding matches with moments few players can imagine, let alone stop.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who is fit for this year's tournament despite an injury scare, inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, ending a wait for the trophy that stretched back to 1986.

Watch the moment Messi lifted the World Cup, as shared on YouTube:

Since then, he has continued to lead from the front.

Messi already holds Argentina’s records for appearances, goals and assists, and many expect those numbers to grow further during another crack at football’s biggest prize.

Speaking on what makes the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar so dangerous, Vinicius added:

"He always brings something different; we can never imagine what he might do."

That respect speaks volumes, especially coming from one of Brazil’s biggest stars and a player expected to lead the Selecao charge in North America.

Vinicius Junior hopes to inspire Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil to a record-extending sixth World Cup title in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Photo by Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

Brazil eye sixth World Cup title

While Vinicius openly admires Messi’s brilliance, his main objective remains ending Brazil’s long wait for global success.

The South American giants have not lifted the World Cup since 2002, and expectations are once again enormous heading into this summer’s tournament.

Watch how Brazil won the 2002 World Cup, as shared on YouTube:

Now under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil believe they finally have the experience and quality needed to reclaim football’s biggest crown.

Vinicius is expected to play a central role in that ambition.

The explosive winger heads into the tournament as one of the most feared attackers in world football and will likely carry much of Brazil’s attacking responsibility alongside Raphinha and potentially Neymar, barring injuries.

According to FIFA, Brazil have been drawn in Group C, where they begin their campaign against Morocco on June 13.

They will then face Haiti on June 19 before wrapping up the group phase against Scotland on June 24.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer had released its predictions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after all 48 teams qualified.

The projections identified the leading favourites expected to challenge for football’s biggest prize.

Source: YEN.com.gh