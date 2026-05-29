A Korean woman identified as Renee has shared how a work trip to Nigeria unexpectedly changed her life

She revealed that she initially planned to leave for New Zealand, but later fell in love after meeting a Nigerian man

The couple’s love story has attracted attention online after she disclosed that they got married two years after meeting

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A Korean woman identified as Renee has gone viral after sharing how a temporary work trip to Nigeria eventually led to marriage and a major life transformation.

In a TikTok video posted on the account @victorandrenee, Renee recounted how she originally came to Nigeria strictly for work and had plans to relocate to New Zealand afterwards to pursue her personal dreams.

Renee shared how a work trip to Nigeria unexpectedly led her to love and marriage. Photo credit: victorrenee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, she intended to save money during her stay in Nigeria before moving abroad, but her plans unexpectedly changed after she developed a strong connection with the people and culture around her.

Renee explained that she later met the man who would become her husband during a beach concert in Nigeria.

“I came to Nigeria for work. I was going to save money and go to New Zealand for my dreams, not knowing I was falling in love with Nigerian people,” she said in the viral clip.

She added that two years after meeting, the couple got married, marking a turning point in her life journey.

Renee also disclosed that she became born again during the course of their relationship.

The couple’s story has since drawn reactions online, with many social media users praising their relationship and describing it as a heartwarming example of unexpected love.

Others also reacted to how her original plans changed after relocating to Nigeria, with many calling the story inspiring and emotional.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh