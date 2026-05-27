A Ghanaian hairdresser reportedly suffered a violent xenophobic attack in Johannesburg

Ghanaian nationals seek evacuation amid escalating anti-immigrant violence in South Africa

South African authorities assist in repatriating approximately 800 Ghanaians feeling unsafe

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A 42-year-old Ghanaian hairdresser, who was subjected to a violent xenophobic attack in Johannesburg.

The woman, identified only as Ms Akuffo, had reportedly been in South Africa for over 20 years.

The family of a Ghanaian Hairdresser petitions the government after an alleged xenophobic attack in South Africa. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that her son has petitioned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate her evacuation back to Ghana.

She was confronted and assaulted with sharp weapons by a group while attending to her daily business.

Reuters reported that Ghanaian nationals were queued at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport early on May 27 to board one of the first flights home after waves of anti-immigrant protests in ​South Africa heightened safety concerns.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been giving regular updates about the flight bringing the first batch of Ghanaians.

The group of 300 people included women and ‌children, in what authorities described as a voluntary repatriation process for Ghanaian citizens who say they no longer feel safe.

Benjamin Quashie, Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, recently declared that 826 Ghanaians had signed up to be evacuated from South Africa.

The nationwide protests led by the interest group March and March in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape have called for non-South Africans to leave the country by the end of June.

Ghanaian stranded in South Africa cries

YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man living in South Africa cried to return to his home country with a wish to see his mother.

The young man who looked sad indicated that he went to the airport in South Africa when he learned that the government was arranging a flight for Ghanaians who wished to return home due to the xenophobic attacks in the country.

He went to the airport but did not meet any officials to help him return home. It was later disclosed that the date for departure had been changed.

Source: YEN.com.gh