A mission to ensure companies comply with the country’s tax payment regime nearly turned into a disaster after some Chinese nationals released their wild dogs on tax officials belonging to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The officers have in recent times been on an exercise to enforce tax compliance as part of measures to improve revenue collection in the country.

L-R: A wild dog in motion; Head of Enforcement at the GRA, in charge of Accra Central, Joseph Annan Image Credit: @JoyNewsOnTV

Source: Facebook

GRA Tax Officials Storm Quarry Sites At Kasoa

But that was not to be the case when they stormed quarry sites in Kasoa in the central region.

Speaking to the media, the Head of Enforcement at the GRA, in charge of Accra Central, Joseph Annan narrated how the Chinese nationals released the dogs immediately the set eyes on the officials of the Tax Enforcement Unit.

Our Officers Calmed The Situation - GRA Tax Officials Narrate How Chinese Nationals Opened Dogs On Them

He says the situation could have been bloody if not for the vigilance of their security guards who were able to calm the dogs.

“They were able to quell the situation. There are a lot of Chinese nationals operating here without paying the VAT, and when we come to enforce the law, they open their dogs. We will deal with them for trying to push us back. Dogs were released on us but thanks to our security officers in the name of the preventive staff.”

He also added that the case will be handed over to the Attorney-General’s Department after their preliminary investigation for possible prosecution.

The quarry companies visited by the team include Executive Quarry, Pilot Stone Quarry, Tonnisco Quarry and Hao Xin Quarry.

Tax Evasion: Stationing Your Officers At Shops And Businesses Is Weak And Lame – Nana B

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the latest strategy of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to ensure people pay their correct taxes and not under-declare their profit has been heavily criticized by a section of the populace.

The latest to add his voice to the growing calls of condemnation is the National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B.

