A former minister of trade and industry has rallied NPP delegates to vote for a candidate who will be accepted by all Ghanaians

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen who made this known during a courtesy call on the Sunyani Traditional Council said the interest of Ghanaians should inform the choice of delegates

Alan is expected to come up against vice president Dr Bawumia, and Ken Agyapong among others for the party’s flagbearer slot

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a presidential aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appealed to party delegates to vote for a candidate who will be widely accepted by Ghanaians.

According to Alan Kyerematen, the interest of Ghanaians should inform the choice of delegates who will be casting their delegates to elect a flagbearer.

A presidential aspirant of the NPP, Alan Kyerematen Image Credit: Kofi Alan

Source: Facebook

Alan urges NPP delegates to put interest of Ghanaians first

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Sunyani Traditional Council to officially inform the chiefs and queens of his decision to contest the NPP’s presidential primary, Alan said if the party wants to retain power, the interest of Ghanaians should be allowed to override the choice of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He also added that as compared to the other aspirants, he is miles ahead of them as he remains well-marketed, charismatic and influential, with a proven track record in the political space.

“With John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, it’ll be easier for the NPP to win the confidence of the masses, and retain political power in 2024.”

Alan to face stiff competition from Bawumia, Ken Agyapong, others

Alan Kyerematen is lacing his boots to take over the mantle of power from president Nana Akufo-Addo who retires in 2024.

But stumbling blocks remain in his way, as he faces stiff competition from vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, and Kennedy Agyapong who are all eager to succeed the president.

Others including Kwabena Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku have indicated their intention of contesting the NPP flagbearership position.

Owusu Bempah predicts victory for Alan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, had predicted victory for Alan Kyerematen in the NPP’s flagbearer race.

According to ‘The Nation’s Prophet,’ Alan has already won God’s heart ahead of the governing party’s flagbearership elections later this year.

Speaking at an interdenominational and empowerment service organised by Alan at the Accra International Conference Centre on Sunday, January 29, 2023, Owusu Bempah prophesied that prophetically and spiritually, God will manifest himself in Alan’s victory.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh