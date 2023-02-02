West Hills Mall has said the boy who was killed at its premises on Monday, January 30, 2023, was suspected by the police officer of possessing a banned substance

The management of the mall also said Shadrack Arloo resisted arrest compelling the police officer to use a stronger force

The statement issued on Thursday, February 2, 2023, said Shadrach was pronounced dead by medics upon arrival at a facility on the same premises

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The management of West Hills Mall, where a policeman allegedly beat a young man to death, has released a statement on the tragic incident that happened on its premises.

The statement issued by the assistant asset manager of West Hills Mall Olympio Agbodza explained that Shadrach Arloo, the young man "removed something from his bag and swallowed it as the policeman approached him."

"The Police Officer ostensibly suspected the customer, a young man between 25 and 30 years, of possessing dr*gs or banned substances," the statement, published in bits on state-owned Daily Graphic, said.

Shadrach Arloo (L) was killed on the premises of West Hills Mall at Bortianor in Accra. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

Policeman killed the young man a day before his first trip to Germany

On Monday, January 30, 2023, the news of Shadrach's bizarre death at the police gripped many.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The boy's elder sister, a popular gospel singer called Perpetual Didier said her brother was brutalised by the policeman.

In a Facebook live video, the woman alleged that the police manhandled her deceased brother leading to his untimely death.

Police say their agency responsible for ensuring the professional conduct of personnel is looking into the matter.

Boy killed by police at West Hills Mall resisted arrest

Portions of the West Hills Mall statement also indicated that the policeman, whose identity has not been released, was compelled to use stronger force to arrest him because he resisted arrest.

"West Hills Mall’s 24-hour security surveillance system captured footage of the officer apprehending the young man, as well as another man who accompanied him, as they headed for the main entrance of the mall.

"In an attempt to handcuff the young man, a struggle between the parties ensued while the Police Officer tried to handcuff him. He was eventually handcuffed but stopped struggling and appeared unwell after that," the statement disclosed further..

The statement added that when the police officer realised that Shadrach suddenly looked unwell, he removed the cuffs from his hands, and rushed him to a medical facility on the same premises.

"Sadly, he was pronounced dead by Medics upon arrival," the statement said.

Police have since retrieved Shadrach's body for autopsy.

Police begin probe into viral Asankragua brutality

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the Ghana Police Service said it has begun investigations into the Asankragua viral video that captured some of its officers assaulting a civilian.

Two police officers were captured in the viral video physically assaulting a man over a bag they suspected contained illicit substances.

Executive Director of the Bureau of Public Safety, Nana Yaw Akwada, however, said the officers must be arrested.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh