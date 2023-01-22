A former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been reported dead

Lepowura MND Jawula had reportedly been ill for some time now and was flown out of the country for further treatment

Ghanaians have taken to social media to commiserate with the family and pray for God’s strength for them

Lepowura MND Jawula, a former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has been reported dead.

The football enthusiast and long-time administrator had reportedly been ill for some time now and was flown to the United States of America for further treatment where he passed on.

The late Lepowura MND Jawula Image Credit: @FcSamartex1996

Source: Twitter

Lepowura MND Jawula Reported Dead

According to a report on myjoyonline, he was earlier admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre before being flown out of the country last week.

The death of Jawula who was also the Lepowura of the Kujolobito Gate of Lepo-Kpembe in the Northern Region has shocked the country.

More and more Ghanaians including the GFA which says it is saddened by the development have taken to social media to commiserate with the family.

Some of the tributes have been compiled by YEN.com.gh below.

@amMustaphaHadji

Former GFA Chairman, Alhaji M. N. D. Jawula passes away in the United States. May Allah have mercy upon his soul

@RTUfcOfficial

It is with heavy hearts to hear the news of the death of one of our Board members, Lepowura Alhaji MND Jawula. The club is saddened with this news and extends it’s thoughts with his family and friends. The club will keep its fans and the general public posted on the burial and

@CapoDeSupremo

Former GFA president MND Jawula has died at the age of 74 . RIP legend

@MrTawfiqgonja_

Breaking: Not the best of news for we,the Gonja's & not the best for Ghana football. Alhaji M.N.D Jawula has answered the call to his maker on Saturday. May Allah forgive his Shortcomings & be pleased with his Soul...Aamin Aamin Thumma Aamin #MrGonjaWrites✍

@AwalMoHudu

Too bad and sad to hear Alhaji M. N. D. Jawula Lepowura has given the ghost. This noble man served as former Vice President of Ghana Football Association under Nana Sam Brew Bartler and later on as GFA President between 1997 to 2001. RIP Lepowura.

@julietbawuah

SOME SAD NEWS. Former GFA President Alhaji MND Jawula has passed on, his family has confirmed. He was President of the Football Association from 1997-2001. He was Chairman of the Black Starlets team that won the FIFA Under 17 World Cup in Ecuador in 1995. May his soul RIP

