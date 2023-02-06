Ghanaians are urging prayer for Christian Atsu after hearing that the Black Stars midfielder is buried in debris following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria

The earthquake has so far been estimated to have killed over 2,000 people and seriously injured many more

Ghanaians took to Twitter to ask their followers to pray for the trapped football player who may be struggling to survive

Scores of Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to pray for Christian Atsu amid reports that the Ghana Black Stars winger is battling for his life under debris following a fatal earthquake in Turkey.

The powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria early Monday, January 6, killed more than 2,300.

Christian Atsu among victims under rubble

The quake toppled hundreds of buildings, leaving scores under rubble, including Ghana's Christian Atsu.

Christian Atsu trends after massive earthquake in Turkey. Photo credit: @withAlvin (Twitter)/123ducu.

Source: Twitter

Ghanaians pray for Christian Atsu

Netizens, especially Ghanaians, took to Twitter to urge fellow citizens to pray for the trapped footballer battling for his life.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some thoughtful reactions from netizens who cannot contain their emotions.

1. @Cocoatea57 said don't scroll without touching, pray For Christian Atsu:

2. @amMustaphaHadji said let's pray for Christian Atsu and the people of Turkey:

3. @Ghana_Ronaldo added his comment:

4. @FancyDiMaria said pray for Christian Atsu:

5. @yeboah_danny asked his followers to pray for Christian Atsu and the people of Turkey:

Christian Atsu trapped under rubble after earthquake hits Turkey

Still on the footballer, YEN.com.gh earlier highlighted that Christian Atsu is reportedly trapped beneath tons of debris after a devastating earthquake struck Turkey on the evening of February 4, 2023.

The ex-Chelsea and Newcastle United striker is reportedly one among the numerous victims buried beneath the debris.

The sporting director of Hatayspor, Taner Savut, was also trapped, according to a tweet by Turkish sports journalist Yaz Sabuncuolu on Monday morning.

Christian Atsu pays fine to release prisoners

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian midfielder Christian Atsu Twasam paid for the release of 120 incarcerated persons who couldn't afford to pay penalties for their freedom.

The majority of the prisoners were minor offenders who had been detained because they were unable to pay their penalties due to severe financial hardships.

Source: YEN.com.gh