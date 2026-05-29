Former Dome Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo held a press conference on May 29, 2026, to announce funeral details for her late father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo

Apostle Safo's burial service was announced for July 30 at Gomoa Mpota, with a national farewell ceremony at Black Star Square the following day

Adwoa Safo introduced all her siblings, with her brother Kwadwo Safo Jnr's absence sparking social media debate amid reports of a family power struggle following their father's death

Social media users shared mixed reactions after former Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, introduced her siblings to Ghanaians with one key omission.

On Friday, May 29, 2026, Adwoa Safo held a press conference with her family to announce details of the final funeral rites for her late father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

Surrounded by her siblings, with her brother Israel Nana Kwadwo Akofena (Kwadwo Safo Jnr) missing, Adwoa Safo announced that her father’s funeral would be held in July 2026.

According to her, the final date was selected following consultation with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, church leaders in Ghana and abroad, and the family at large.

She announced that Apostle Safo’s burial service will take place at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region on July 30, 2026, while a national farewell ceremony will be held on July 31, 2026, at the Black Star Square (Independence Square) in Accra.

A thanksgiving service will also be held in Kumasi on August 8, 2026, although the venue is yet to be announced, she added.

Below is a TikTok video of Adwoa Safo announcing her father’s funeral rites.

Adwoa Safo introduces siblings without Akofena

During the press conference, Adwoa Safo, who was introduced as the head of the family, officially introduced her siblings to the public for the first time.

The late Apostle Kwadwo Safo had seven children, but only six were present, with Kwadwo Safo Jnr not present.

After their father’s death, a power struggle seemingly broke out between the two most powerful siblings, in which Adwoa Safo appeared to have emerged victorious.

Introducing her siblings, Sarah Adwoa Safo began with herself as the eldest, and named the rest, in order of seniority, as Ruth Adwoa Safo, Rebecca Adwoa Safo, Abraham Yaw Safo, Josibeth Adwoa Safo, and Obed Kwadwo Safo.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s absence from the event sparked questions on social media, with fans wondering why he was absent when family unity was important at such a crucial time.

The Instagram video of Adwoa Safo introducing her siblings is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh