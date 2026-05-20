Used Toyota Voxy prices in Ghana continue to change depending on model year, mileage, condition, and whether the vehicle is locally used or foreign used

Older used Toyota Voxy models remain cheaper options for buyers, while newer versions continue to command significantly higher market prices

The latest market update gives a clearer picture of how much buyers may need to set aside before owning one of Ghana's popular family vehicles

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The Toyota Voxy continues to remain one of the most popular vehicles on Ghanaian roads, serving families, business owners, and transport operators who value space, comfort, and fuel efficiency.

YEN.com.gh analysed current prices of used Toyota Voxy models in Ghana to give buyers a clearer picture of how much they may need to budget before owning one. Image credit: Syed.M_Cars

Source: TikTok

Known for its sliding doors, spacious cabin, and practicality, the vehicle has built a strong reputation over the years, making it a common sight in major cities, including Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, and Tema.

For buyers planning to own one in 2026, understanding the current market prices can help with budgeting decisions before making a purchase.

Prices of used Toyota Voxy vehicles in Ghana continue to differ depending on several factors, including model year, mileage, overall condition, trim package, registration history, and whether the vehicle is foreign used or locally used.

Price of used Toyota Voxy, earlier models

Older Toyota Voxy models from around 2005 to 2007 remain among the more affordable options available on the Ghanaian market. Buyers can find such models within the range of approximately GH₵85,000 to GH₵115,000, depending on condition and specifications.

Toyota Voxy vehicles produced between 2008 and 2010 generally attract prices between GH₵130,000 and GH₵160,000. These models continue to attract buyers looking for a balance between affordability and modern features.

Price of used Toyota Voxy, mid-range models

Models from around 2011 to 2013 can command prices between GH₵145,000 and GH₵180,000, especially units that have been properly maintained and remain in strong mechanical condition.

Watch the YouTube video of the models below:

Newer Toyota Voxy models continue to attract higher prices. Vehicles produced between 2014 and 2016 may cost buyers around GH₵200,000 to GH₵245,000.

Price of used Toyota Voxy, latest models

Those targeting 2017 to 2023 Toyota Voxy models may need a larger budget, with prices ranging from around GH₵280,000 to beyond GH₵365,000 depending on trim level and condition.

Industry players continue to point to import costs, exchange rate movements, demand levels, and maintenance history as major factors influencing used vehicle pricing in Ghana.

For many Ghanaian buyers, the Toyota Voxy remains attractive because it combines practicality, passenger comfort, and versatility, qualities that continue to keep demand strong across different model years.

YEN.com.gh examines cars that Ghanaians can afford for GH₵80,000 and below in 2026. Image credit: Freepik, The car expert, The New York Times

Source: Getty Images

Cars you can buy for roughly GH₵80,000

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Buyers with GH₵80,000 can still access cars like the Toyota Vitz, Corolla, Yaris, and Camry across the Ghanaian market.

Hyundai, Kia, Honda, and Nissan models also appeared within the same budget range for buyers looking for alternatives.

Experts cautioned buyers to carefully check for hidden damage before making any final decision when buying a vehicle.

Source: YEN.com.gh